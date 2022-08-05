Anker’s sub-brand Nebula has been producing quality projectors for several years now. We are big fans of the Capsule lineup so we were excited when it came time to check out the top tier of the projection line.

Anker was kind enough to allow us several weeks with the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4k; let’s dive into if it’s worth the investment.

Design

The Nebula Cosmos Laser is a tank. Plain and simple. It’s portable in that it has a handle but this thing is not something you want to tote around for long. The overall package is the size of a midsize cooler to me. It’s exceptionally well built, and can be moved around but is not self-powered.

The 2,400 Lumens lens is by far the business end of the unit. The laser-powered lighting offers a much better, and longer-lasting option, than traditional lamp projectors. There’s a cool red ring that really makes the lens housing pop, too. Around this is a more squared array of sensors used to help judge picture depth and auto-focus.

This autofocus keystone is digital and auto zooms the image to the correct size for depth and tries to also align the image to a level position. The sensors also account that you may not want a laser pointed directly into your eye. Anker has built in a motion sensor that dims the beams when the Cosmos Laser 4K detects a person.

Each side is flanked by speaker grills. This allows the 10-Watt dual speakers and two 5-Watt tweeters to fill most environments without the need for another audio connection. If you do want to add another input, both 3.5mm auxiliary and Bluetooth connections are available on the Cosmos.

Connections

A projector does nothing on its own without the correct inputs. On the rear of the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K you will find a power input, full HDMI, USB-A, and the aforementioned 3.5mm jack. These are essential for any alternative inputs not included in the box outside of the power port.

However, Anker has included its own solution to your media solutions. Above this other input array is a trap door that opens to a two-cabled system. Matching this micro-USB and mini-HDMI to the Anker branded dongle in the box gives you full access to Android TV from Google. It’s an interesting take on not having this component soldered into the Nebula itself.

Performance

Android TV runs great on the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K. Much like any other dongle, the included one and its remote function as expected. You have full access to the Google Play Store for all your apps. The dongle comes preinstalled with a few like Netflix and Hulu straight out of the packaging.

The projection is also superb. Both the autofocusing keystone and the lighting are some of the best I’ve seen in a projector. The laser beaming makes it much better in harsh daylight conditions and pops even more in a dark atmosphere.

I’ve used the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K in my den, bonus room, and outdoors. My bonus room is one of the dimmest locations in my home and was great there with the lights turned out. Even in my living room with a ton of natural lights, was very good.

I was even more impressed with the outdoor performance. In the past, other lamp projectors have struggled with autofocus due to the mixed lighting even after dark. Even though you may have no daylight, there’s a ton of “noise” from other homes, street lights, and cars in my neighborhood. The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K did well above average.

The sound is also well done here. The Nebula Cosmos is pretty solid indoors, especially in a small to medium-sized room. My Nebula Capsule always struggled out on my patio, but the Cosmos Laser 4K was much better in filling that open space with the internal speakers.

Conclusion

Anker has taken the projector game to the next level with the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K. Even at $2,200, I think the Cosmos competes with other, more expensive options on the market. You get a total package projector in a portable design.

You can snag a Cosmos Laser 4K projector via Nebula’s website, or its retail partner, Amazon.