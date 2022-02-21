Earbuds are some of the most popular mobile tech on the market. Most brands offer something in this category, and it can be hard to stand out. However, NexiGo has found a way to pop with sheer lack of size in the new Air T2 earbuds.

Let’s take a few minutes to expand on my thoughts in a full review of the NexiGo Air T2 earbuds.

Design

The first thing that immediately jumps out when opening the NexiGo Air T2 is how small the whole package is. From the earbuds themselves to the battery pack case, the complete unit is just over the thickness of the average ink pen.

The earbuds are a small teardrop shape earpiece with a slim, small stem sticking out below. The fit is extremely light and sits well in the ear. You get some basic touch controls and gyro sensors to auto start and stop playback when removed from the ear.

Internally, you get Bluetooth 5.2 paired with Qualcomm aptX codec support. Clear voice capture noise cancellation is also available with a four mic array to help with phone calls. The Air T2 earbuds are IPX5 waterproof resistant to help shed the elements as well.

The battery case is extremely light but still feels premium with the chassis made from aircraft-grade aluminum. The charging pack refuels the Air T2 earbuds via internal pogo pins and the case charges by a USB-C port found on the bottom of the device.

Touch Controls

As mentioned, you get a few touch controls to interact with your playback. A double tap of either earbud pauses/plays the current track. The same will accept or hang up a phone call.

A triple tap is set to move between tracks on your phone. The left earbud will take you back a selection on the NexiGo Air T2. To move forward a song, you can triple tap the right side.

Now, you rarely see a quad tap, but NexiGo is taking a shot at it with activating voice assistants on the Air T2 earbuds. You don’t see this combination often due to the finicky nature of actually getting it to work. These are no difference, but after a few days I was able to capture the correct cadence to get this most of the time.

Sound

I was surprised on how well these tiny earbuds perform. NexiGo has found a good balance of sound even for the smaller stature of the Air T2 headphones. Both music and podcasts come through well when compared to others in the segment.

One issue I did have is that some callers said I seemed muffled or siloed on the other end of phone calls. I’m no engineer, but I’d contribute this to stubbiness of the stems. This is where the mics live for calls and just makes it physically further away from your voice. A longer stem would most likely contribute to better mic performance.

Battery life

You’d expect battery life to take a hit in such a small package, but the NexiGo Air T2 earbuds still perform admirably here as well. I’ve hit around seven hours of playback consistently with around 50% volume. You can recharge the earbuds three full cycles on top of this for a maximum rating of 28 hours of total enjoyment.

When you do need to recharge, USB-C charging is available. Quick charge doesn’t seem to be included, but the case recharges in around 3 hours from dead and the earbuds can charge in roughly an hour’s time.

Conclusion

I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the NexiGo Air T2 earbuds. The slim design makes them almost invincible to carry in your pocket, but somehow still lasts seven hours worth of endurance. Pair all that with touch controls and only a sub-$70 price tag, and I’d say we have a winner.

You can purchase the NexiGo Air T2 headphones in three colorways via either the company’s website or Amazon. The color options are black, rose gold, and silver. At the time of this article, Amazon even has them discounted to $59.

Purchase the NexiGo Air T2 earbuds via NexiGo

Purchase the NexiGo Air T2 earbuds via Amazon