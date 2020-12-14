Novostella 60W RGB Flood Lights and LED Strip Lights review (Video)

Gone are the days of simply using white or soft white bulbs for our homes. Whether it’s rope lighting, colored bulbs, or something else, it’s easier and more affordable than ever to add character and set moods in rooms.

Novostella, a brand that specializes in lighting, has quite a selection of smart bulbs, rope lights, and flood lights. Here, we take a look at a few of its options.

Standout Features

Wide array of colors and effects

Remote control makes it easy to manage from a distance

Affordable pricing

Flood lights are incredibly bright and weather resistant

Easy to install

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the 40ft Strip Lights and Flood Lights at Novostella’s website where they are also available to purchase. They run about $40 and $70, respectively.