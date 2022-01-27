To keep you listening to your favorite playlist or podcast, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. Sporting a CD pattern design, the Buds Z2 comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black. The earbuds themselves are IP55-rated to provide resistance against water and sweat. The case is also IPX4-rated, allowing it to withstand splashes of water.

Each earbud contains 3 microphones (1 feedback, 1 feedforward, and 1 beamforming) to ensure you are always heard loud and clear. You also get ultra-low latency with Bluetooth 5.2 and 11mm large dynamic drivers. Battery life is good for up to 38 hours per charge and they are fast charging capable. Listen to or watch our review to see if the OnePlus Buds Z2 are worth $99.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.












