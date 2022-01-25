Pamu Z1 Pro Earbuds review

Scott Webster
Pamu Z1 Pro Earbuds

The Pamu Z1 Pro Earbuds feature all-day battery life at a great price. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on, these earbuds can go for up to six hours of playback. You get three different ANC modes, on, off, and a transparent mode that allows some ambient noise to come through so you can stay aware of your surroundings. The carrying case adds another three charges giving these earbuds a total of twenty-four hours before charging is required.

You get six EQ settings via the app which include normal, pop, jazz, rock, vocal, and classical. These earbuds are available in three colors, black, white, and green. The Pamu Z1 Pro Earbuds include four different ear tip sizes to maximize their fit and comfort. Check out our video review to see why we gave it the score that we did.

SUMMARY
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

