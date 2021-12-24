Phylian Toothbrush

The Phylian toothbrush is a sonic electric toothbrush available for $24.99. This rechargeable toothbrush has 5 modes, fast charging, and a smart timer. The 5 modes include sensitive, clean, white, polish, and massage. Designed for up to 60 days of use on a single charge, but a quick 30-second charge will get you 2 minutes of run time. This electric toothbrush utilizes W-shaped bristles to get all those hard-to-reach areas.

Listen to our review to see if the Phylian toothbrush leaves your mouth feeling minty and fresh.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

  • Phylian toothbrush
  • Phylian toothbrush bristles

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery & Charging
SUMMARY
3.8
OVERALL SCORE
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

