The Phylian toothbrush is a sonic electric toothbrush available for $24.99. This rechargeable toothbrush has 5 modes, fast charging, and a smart timer. The 5 modes include sensitive, clean, white, polish, and massage. Designed for up to 60 days of use on a single charge, but a quick 30-second charge will get you 2 minutes of run time. This electric toothbrush utilizes W-shaped bristles to get all those hard-to-reach areas.

Listen to our review to see if the Phylian toothbrush leaves your mouth feeling minty and fresh.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.
















