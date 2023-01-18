Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

PowerUp 4.0 – Tornado Updraft 12 Balsa Wood Kit review

Advertisements
3.8
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
There aren’t many other toys on the market that can make constructing and flying RC planes so affordable and easy. On the PowerUp 4.0, its size and specs make the learning curve extremely forgiving for even some of the most uncoordinated beginners.
Advertisements
By Connor Fricke

If you’re in the realm of remote control planes, you have likely heard of the PowerUp 4.0 RC plane kit. The PowerUp 4.0 is a low-cost, easy to use, self-propelled miniature RC plane that provides an opportunity for just about anyone to own and fly one directly from their smartphone, via the PowerUp app and a Bluetooth connection.

It encourages creativity by supporting various build kits, such as the well-known origami paper planes–or in this case–balsa wood, with the new Tornado Updraft 12 kit born from a partnership with Nighthawk Gliders.

You can buy the whole kit with wings included on the PowerUp website for $120, on sale now for $99. It will come with instructions and all of the materials you will need to construct your new balsa wood toy.

The idea is simple. The PowerUp 4.0 itself cannot fly, as it has no wings. It is a simple but elegant and well-engineered design. Up front, a cockpit holds the electronics, and is attached by a thin metal rod to two motorized propellers which will thrust the plane through the air from behind the wings. But here is where the fun comes in – deciding how you are going to produce lift.

By itself, the PowerUp 4.0 kit is just the skeleton of a fuselage. It is up to you to decide what kind of design interests you enough to build it. You may opt for paper or balsa wood, among the many available kits, designs, and templates available on their website and in origami books.

The Tornado Updraft 12

If origami doesn’t quite interest you, this balsa wood template should definitely be considered. It contains a cutout template, instructions, and a few necessary materials for constructing the wings and attaching them to the propulsion system. 

The required build time for this particular set is only a few hours if you ignore the super glue drying time. For the most part, it is an easy build, but it does require some small details that add some complexities and fun to the process with the intent of improving the quality of flight.

Fortunately, the instructions are great, easy to understand, and the kit provides you with lots of useful items like a small cutout designed to help set the correct angle of the wings as well as the horizontal stabilizers at the tail. 

The experience is overall pretty enjoyable and is great for passing time no matter your age, but I think it’s a particularly great gift for young kids that may be interested in finding a new hobby.

I was a bit worried about the durability of the plane, especially since I am fairly new to the hobby in general. A couple of rough crashes proved that the design is actually fairly sturdy and can take quite a few hits. Regardless, the balsa wood frame is so lightweight that some of my roughest landings weren’t catastrophic.

Of course, I’d recommend flying over grass in opposition to harder surfaces if possible, but as a beginner pilot, there is no need for too much concern as long as you fly in a safe, open area free of obstacles like trees or powerlines.

Flight Experience & Features

Even if you’ve never flown an RC plane before, the PowerUp 4.0 app on your smartphone makes it an extremely easy process. It took me just a few crashes before I was able to fly for two or more minutes at a time.

I have found that this kit demands a bit more space than you may need for its origami relatives, but it is just as quick to learn. Bluetooth range extends to 240 feet thanks to the antenna in the cockpit, and the easily-replaceable quick charge battery allows for around 10 minutes of non-stop flight time, which is pretty impressive for a rather small device like itself.

Unlike the lighter and smaller paper plane kits, this kit won’t take off so easily from a throw. Thankfully, the kit comes with ultra lightweight but surprisingly functional landing gear, so that you can take off and land with about 50 feet of runway space. Empty parking lots and long driveways are therefore essential to the experience, especially if you aren’t quite a pro at the takeoff and landing phase yet.

The PowerUp 4.0 smartphone app is truly great at what it does, and makes the flying experience really accessible for anyone who can operate a joystick. There are a couple unique features in there that aren’t necessary for this template in particular, but are definitely nice to have.

The plane tracks statistics of your flights like max flight time and simplifies the control of the plane in comparison to many other more advanced RC planes out there. It also adds some additional customizability to your experience.

Conclusion

There aren’t many other toys on the market that can make constructing and flying RC planes so affordable and easy. On the PowerUp 4.0, its size and specs make the learning curve extremely forgiving for even some of the most uncoordinated beginners. 

The entire construction process from start to finish is easy and enjoyable. It makes a great gift for children, but the PowerUp 4.0 Tornado Updraft 12 kit can be fun at any age.

In my opinion the price is very reasonable, especially when compared to some of the other hobby kits like it. The app is amazing and makes the whole experience even simpler. Connecting the plane to your mobile device is very quick and smooth, and the connection stays very stable even at long distances that wouldn’t normally be supported by Bluetooth.

Related

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch review

Accessories Reviews
The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it. It offers four additional customizable paddle buttons, long battery life, magnetic replaceable faceplates, and more. However, it also lacks Amiibo support, haptic feedback, and carries a high price tag.
Read more

Haylou Solar Plus RT3 review

Accessories Reviews
Up for review today is the Haylou Solar Plus RT3 smartwatch. How does it fare in an increasingly crowded space and is it worth the money?
Read more

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Controller review

Accessories Reviews
The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Controller is the perfect gaming companion if you want to play with your Android smartphone, tablet, or TV.
Read more

Tronsmart Bang SE review

Accessories Reviews
Tronsmart has its best bang for the buck in the Bang SE, a smaller speaker with great sound, above-average battery life, and a sturdy design.
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

PowerUp 4.0 – Tornado Updraft 12 Balsa Wood Kit review

Accessories Reviews
If you’re in the realm of remote control planes, you have likely heard of the PowerUp 4.0 RC plane kit. The PowerUp...
Read more

BLUETTI AC500 hits shelves for early 2023 New Year sale

Promoted News
BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, puts another modular solar generator-- the AC500 & B300S on sale on its Canada website on...
Read more

Here’s how to unlock Bluetooth on the Stadia controller

News and Rumors
There are a couple of things to know about unlocking Bluetooth on the Stadia controller before you begin. Once you use the tool and...
Read more

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch review

Accessories Reviews
The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it. It offers four additional customizable paddle buttons, long battery life, magnetic replaceable faceplates, and more. However, it also lacks Amiibo support, haptic feedback, and carries a high price tag.
Read more

Nubia announces REDMAGIC 8 Pro for global audiences

News and Rumors
This week, Nubia introduced the REDMAGIC 8 Pro, a device manufactured to up the ante when it comes to performance. A quick look at...
Read more

Mobvoi releases TimeShow for smartwatch users to rejuvenate daily experience

News and Rumors
Mobvoi has released a new product that smartwatch users can avail of to access new watch faces every week. They can also create and...
Read more
Connor Fricke

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

PowerUp 4.0 – Tornado Updraft 12 Balsa Wood Kit review

If you’re in the realm of remote control planes, you have likely heard of the PowerUp 4.0 RC plane kit. The PowerUp...

BLUETTI AC500 hits shelves for early 2023 New Year sale

©