Review: Purivortex V3 Air Purifier (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Purivortex V3 Air Purifier. What is it, and what does it do? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Purivortex V3 Air Purifier?

The Purivortex V3 is an air purifier designed for large rooms, and can purify up to nearly 1,100 square feet in about a half hour’s time. It features multiple speeds, a color coded LED display to show air quality, and four stages of filtration.

Features

Washable fabric pre-filter, available in multiple colors

True HEPA filter blocks pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke and other small particles

Carbon filter and cold catalyst filter absorb household odors (pets, cooking, smoking, gases, VOCs)

At 23-55 decibels it’s very quiet

Offers lock, sleep mode, and timers

LED changes colors to provide a glanceable look at air quality

Purifies 1,076 square feet in 30 minutes

Parting Thoughts

We like the Purivortex V3 at about $140 but we love it when it’s on sale for $100. It has a simple and modern design that doesn’t distract or beg for attention, especially in grey. The dark green is a bit of a different story, but it still looks good in most environments.

The color-coded LED indicators are a nice touch as we can easily identify the quality of air in our office. It runs very quiet, even if you dial it all the way up to full speed.

We recommend putting this in a central location on your main floor of the home as it will likely be strong enough to keep the air nice and clean. Not only are common household odors eliminated but dander, pollen, and smoke are as well.

Where to Buy the Purivortex V3 Air Purifier

You can learn more about the Purivortex V3 Air Purifier at the manufacturer’s website where you can currently purchase one for about $100. It’s also available through Amazon as well.