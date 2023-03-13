Advertisements
PuroGamer 2.0 Gaming Headset review

3.9
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Audio
By Scott Webster

The PuroGamer, priced only $25, are an excellent and affordable way of stepping into the world of gaming headphones. They’re compatible with all major gaming consoles, PC’s, and many mobile devices.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the PuroGamer 2.0 Gaming Headset.

Noteworthy Features

  • Volume limited to 85db
  • Omni-directional detachable microphone blocks ambient noise
  • Vegan leather
  • Compatible with PC, Xbox, PS5, and mobile devices
  • $25

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The PuroGamer 2.0 are surprisingly good in terms of sound and function and certainly feel worthy of a higher price tag. Games sound nice and clear but never get too loud because of the volume limiting feature.

The headphones are comfortable to wear for longer gaming sessions and the vegan leather is soft to the touch. Take the detachable microphone out and sit back for hours of music without getting sweaty or pressure on your temples. And the cord is long enough to let you get up and dance around.

If you’re in the market for a first step into the world of gaming at any level, these are a great option. They’ll work with pretty much any console or device you’ll find, including a handful of modern smartphones.

You can learn more about the PuroGamer 2.0 Gaming Headset and/or purchase yours for about $25.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

