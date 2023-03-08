Review: PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones (Podcast)

Up for review today are a pair of wireless headphones from Puro Sound Labs. Dubbed the PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones, they’re in a pretty competitive market. How do they fare? Read on to learn more or to listen to the podcast where we discuss them.

What are the PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones?

The PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones, priced $150, are a comfortable pair of headphones with leather ear cushions and headband. Offered in three colors, they offer a long-lasting battery, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and volume limiting.

Notable Features

Two levels of ANC (15db/32db) using five mics

Volume limiting to 85db for 8hrs/95db for 50 minutes

32 hours playtime, 28 hours with ANC

Leather ear cushions and headband

40mm dynamic drivers

Three colors (Black, Rose Gold, Orange)

$150

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones are very comfortable to wear, even for longer listening sessions. And thanks to the generous battery, we don’t have to worry about those sessions being cut short. We’re charging these up maybe once a week, at the most, and getting through days and days of podcasts and playlists.

The volume limiting feature is pretty helpful, even if it’s hard to admit to ourselves. Sure, we like to crank things up and really dive into music, but if we’re smart, we keep things in line. Capping volume levels at 85 decibels is plenty loud for our needs, especially if we’re offsetting things with active noise cancellation.

The black is a little boring, but headphones aren’t usually about the fashion. With that said, you may be interested in checking out the other colors if only because the two-tone looks sharp.

Where to Buy the PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones

You can learn more about the PuroPro and purchase them at the manufacturer’s website where they are currently priced about $149.