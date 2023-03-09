The PuroQuiets, priced $130, are a more fashionable approach to audio from the Puro Sound Labs brand. Available in a handful of color combinations, they call to mind a fancy car from the 1950s or what we thought headphones of the future would look like in the 1960s. But don’t let the physical aspect fool you, these are plenty modern in terms of features.

Noteworthy Features

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 22 dB quieter

Volume limited at 85db

Up to 35 hours of battery/ 23 hours with ANC

Available in four colors ( Red, Teal, Dark Blue, Pink)

$129

Gallery















Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The PuroQuiets are a nice option for parents looking to outfit their child with something cool looking, feature-rich, and practical.

The volume limiting feature ensures listeners never have music that’s too loud or potentially damaging in the long term. And besides that, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps bring down the background noises and distractions that might otherwise impede enjoyment.

The distinct colorways and design blend modern features with a retro look that might remind some parents of the headphones that they grew up with back in the day.

Rounding things out, the sound and battery are both as good as we’d hoped for the price.

You can purchase these for about $130.