Review: Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse (Podcast)

The gaming mouse both wired and wireless has changed a lot in recent years in terms of ergonomics and features. There are lots of brands in the market, many that offer gaming mice with lower latency and great ergonomics.

In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse.

Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse has fully nine customizable programmable buttons and an ergonomically designed shape that offers a proper grip to your hand. The Redragon M910-K gaming mouse has a high response time and is ideal for gamers and casual users.

What is the Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse

The Redragon M910-K is a wired gaming mouse designed for entry-level needs. With a fair amount of customization, it’s compatible with Windows and Mac systems, however only Windows users can get the full programming capabilities. The ergonomic design is comfortable, leading to longer gaming sessions.

Gallery

Features

5 Adjustable DPI levels

9 RGB backlit modes

9 Programmable buttons

Ergonomic contour for long-lasting comfort

Compatible with Windows 2000/ME/XP/03/XP/VISTA/7/8/10/11 system and Mac

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Parting Thoughts

Similar to the Elise K615 keyboard, this is an entry-level product aimed at consumers getting started in the world of PC gaming. It’s priced low but features a fairly decent set of customization.

I like the different color and lighting modes and adjustable DPI levels which make it so that it can work well in gaming and office environments. Those who use the mouse with a PC can dive deeper into customization using the drivers available at Redragonzone.

As someone who only dabbles in the occasional PC gaming experience, I like the low cost of the M910-K. It provides a fairly robust suite of features without going overboard in price or capabilities.

Where to buy Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse

The Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse comes in Black color option and starts at $15.99. The gaming mouse is available for purchase via Amazon.