Review: Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical Keyboard (Podcast)

The mechanical keyboard offers very unique features that a normal keyboard doesn’t. And the main feature of the mechanical keyboard is you can easily change the switches without replacing the whole keyboard. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical Keyboard. The Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical Keyboard delivers precise tactile feedback and offers great ergonomics. What is the complete package, is it a good companion for gaming, is it worth purchasing at this price range? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical Keyboard

The Redragon Elise K615 is small, portable mechanical keyboard with blue switches. It takes up around 60% of the space of a standard keyboard and works with both Windows and Mac. With 18RGB backlit modes and low-profile blue switches, this wallet-friendly unit makes for a great foray into the world of PC gaming.

Features

Responsive Low Profile Blue Switches

Mini Portable 60% Keyboard

Easy to Carry

18 RGB Backlit Modes

Compatibility for Windows and Mac systems

24-Month Warranty

Listen to the Podcast

Parting Thoughts

Previously unfamiliar with the brand, I’m now more interested in the Redragon lineup of gaming peripherals. The keyboard is nice and portable with a decent amount of lighting customization. It’s built well and feels solidly designed, but I might have appreciated a pouch for carrying around.

The low-profile blue switches have a decent amount of tactile feedback and noise without unnecessary travel. The lights look cool, adding flair and bit of personalization to the experience.

I like what’s on offer here considering the price think it’s a good option for consumers interested in getting into the world of computer gaming.

Where to buy Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical Keyboard

The Redragon Elise K615 Mechanical gaming Keyboard starts at $34.99 and is now available for purchase via Amazon and the manufacturer’s official website.