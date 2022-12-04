Advertisements
Review: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair (Podcast)

4.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Although it doesn't come cheaply, the Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair is among the better products we've tested in the space. Materials are premium all the way around and lead to an incredibly comfortable experience.
By Luke Gaul

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair. A premium experience with a high level of detail, the chair is comfortable and built to last. Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

What is the Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair?

The Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair is a well-crafted chair that blends cold-cure foam, premium leatherette, and a breathable fabric to create one of the most comfortable experiences we’ve tested.

Available in multiple sizes, it reclines 165 degrees with a customizable tension, locks into various positions, and offers multiple angles for the armrests. Suffice it to say, the chair is sturdy and flexible and gets you right in the gaming position that you love most.

Gallery

Features

  • Neo Hybrid Leatherette
  • Softweave Plus Fabric
  • Cold cure foam
  • Lumbar support system
  • Memory foam head pillow
  • NFC Tag for authenticity
  • Offered in multiple sizes and in branded designs
  • 5-year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

We had a lot of fun putting this one together and we could see the attention to detail from the moment we opened the box. This is a highly flexible chair that’s sturdy and built to last. And thanks to the five year warranty, we know we’re good for a long time.

Where to Buy the Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair

You can learn more about the Titan Evo Gaming Chair at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase in a variety of colors, sizes, and branded experience. As of today its pricing starts around $440 and goes up from there.

Luke Gaul

Review: Briiv Air Filter (Podcast)

