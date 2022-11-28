In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Up-Switch Orion. Is the Nintendo Switch accessory worthy of your time and/or money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Up-Switch Orion?

The Up-Switch Orion is an accessory designed for the Nintendo Switch, with a little bit of added capabilities. An HDMI port allows for various sources, including a media stick or gaming console. Or, use it as an external monitor when on the go.

It features a large display, internal speakers, volume control, a built-in kickstand, and straps to attach an external power source. Unfortunately, it doesn’t allow for touch and it can be a bit wonky to work with at first.

Gallery

Features

  • 11.6-inch IPS Monitor
  • HDMI Input
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Kickstand
  • Velcro straps to hold any external power source
  • 90 day warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

A bit of an acquired taste, we like this one for certain intended uses. It’s versatile and friendly except where it isn’t; we miss the touch capability that the Switch offers. The price is a bit high considering its overall capabilities, but we can see this device speaking to a particular user base.

It’s just portable enough but it requires an external power source so that either means a heavier power bank stuck to the rear or being plugged into a wall. The HDMI port is cool, giving the Orion the ability to act as an external display or screen for a Fire TV or Android TV dongle.

Where to Buy Up-Switch Orion

You can learn more about the Up-Switch Orion at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced $250.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
REVIEW OVERVIEW
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
Audio
SUMMARY
3.4
OVERALL SCORE
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

