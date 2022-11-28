In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Up-Switch Orion. Is the Nintendo Switch accessory worthy of your time and/or money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Up-Switch Orion?

The Up-Switch Orion is an accessory designed for the Nintendo Switch, with a little bit of added capabilities. An HDMI port allows for various sources, including a media stick or gaming console. Or, use it as an external monitor when on the go.

It features a large display, internal speakers, volume control, a built-in kickstand, and straps to attach an external power source. Unfortunately, it doesn’t allow for touch and it can be a bit wonky to work with at first.

Features

11.6-inch IPS Monitor

HDMI Input

Built-in Speakers

Kickstand

Velcro straps to hold any external power source

90 day warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

A bit of an acquired taste, we like this one for certain intended uses. It’s versatile and friendly except where it isn’t; we miss the touch capability that the Switch offers. The price is a bit high considering its overall capabilities, but we can see this device speaking to a particular user base.

It’s just portable enough but it requires an external power source so that either means a heavier power bank stuck to the rear or being plugged into a wall. The HDMI port is cool, giving the Orion the ability to act as an external display or screen for a Fire TV or Android TV dongle.

Where to Buy Up-Switch Orion

You can learn more about the Up-Switch Orion at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced $250.