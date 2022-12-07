Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories ReviewsPodcast

Review: Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights (Podcast)

Advertisements
3.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Price
Warranty
Advertisements
By Luke Gaul

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights. What are they, how do they work, and what makes them so special? Moreover, are they worth the money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

What are the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights?

The Ustellar TANK RGB Flood Lights are sold in a four pack and pair with a mobile app for full control. They are capable of producing up to 16 million colors with adjustable brightness and can be configured to create endless scenes.

Perfect for lighting up your rooms or an entire yard, the lights have a bracket that can be mounted to a wall or board for ground installation. The app lets users create schedules for daily or weekly lighting; Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration allow for hands-free usage.

Features

  • Up to 16 million colors
  • App controls brightness, colors, schedule, scenes
  • Bracket allows for up to 360 degree installation on wall or in-ground
  • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Can sync to music for interactive effects
  • IP66 rating
  • Two-year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

We like the four pack of lights and find them to be a great way to add colors to homes whether that be for indoor settings or outdoors. The bracket makes it easy to to mount on a wall or to a board for in the ground.

The mobile app provides users with a quite useful set of features and configurations and allows for automation and schedules. It takes a little bit of work to figure things out but after that, things are smooth.

Group a few together and have them light up specific areas on your property, each with dedicated colors and times to turn on and off. Go with bright white on most days of the year and then have it change to more festive colors for various holidays.

If you’re looking to add seasonal lights to your home, this bundle is an affordable way to do so in bulk. A couple of these on each side of your house and you’ll be the coolest-looking place on the block.

We appreciate that the lights are IP66 rated against dust and water and love that they’ll work in extreme temperatures, too. Not only that, but they’re also backed by a two-year warranty.

Where to Buy the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights

You can learn more about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights at the manufacturer’s website where the four pack is available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $70. There are plenty of other options as well.

Related

Review: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster...
Read more

Review: Briiv Air Filter (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
A distinctly unique take on air filters, The Briiv is an eco-friendly device that begs to be looked at. But is it any good? Find out!
Read more

Review: Yaber Pico T1 Projector (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The Yaber Pico T1 is a portable projector that did very well in crowdfunding. Ready for its retail debut, we spend time with it in our review.
Read more

Technics EAH-60AZ True Wireless Earbuds with ANC Review

Accessories Reviews
The Technics EAH-60AZ feature premium sound with outstanding ANC performance at a reasonable price. While EAH-60AZ comes up short with a couple of missing features such as wireless charging or displaying the battery level of the case, they are still a great bargain.
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights. What...
Read more

AT&T adds new Shop Now, Pay Later deals

News and Rumors
This holiday season is definitely getting merrier, seeing AT&T has released more information on deals that new and existing customers can enjoy before the...
Read more

Groove Life Wallet review

Reviews
I've been overly impressed with Groove Wallet. The minimal design, smooth slide cardholder, and expansion attachments make this a compelling option for slim wallet shoppers. The Groove Wallet strikes the balance of form versus function to perfection.
Read more

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion makes US debut with exclusive Pantone color

News and Rumors
The special edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has been unveiled at the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Reveal Event. It makes...
Read more

Infinix’s ZERO 5G 2023 smartphone offers great speed, good camera features

News and Rumors
The ZERO 5G 2023 smartphone has been introduced by Infinix, and it arrives with powerful performance upgrades and massive storage capabilities. The next-gen features offer...
Read more

Android releases new features ahead of holiday season

News and Rumors
Android announced new features to wow users as they prepare for the new year. The new features will also be useful during the upcoming...
Read more
Luke Gaul

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights. What...

AT&T adds new Shop Now, Pay Later deals

©