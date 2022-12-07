Review: Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights. What are they, how do they work, and what makes them so special? Moreover, are they worth the money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What are the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights?

The Ustellar TANK RGB Flood Lights are sold in a four pack and pair with a mobile app for full control. They are capable of producing up to 16 million colors with adjustable brightness and can be configured to create endless scenes.

Perfect for lighting up your rooms or an entire yard, the lights have a bracket that can be mounted to a wall or board for ground installation. The app lets users create schedules for daily or weekly lighting; Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration allow for hands-free usage.

Features

Up to 16 million colors

App controls brightness, colors, schedule, scenes

Bracket allows for up to 360 degree installation on wall or in-ground

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Can sync to music for interactive effects

IP66 rating

Two-year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

We like the four pack of lights and find them to be a great way to add colors to homes whether that be for indoor settings or outdoors. The bracket makes it easy to to mount on a wall or to a board for in the ground.

The mobile app provides users with a quite useful set of features and configurations and allows for automation and schedules. It takes a little bit of work to figure things out but after that, things are smooth.

Group a few together and have them light up specific areas on your property, each with dedicated colors and times to turn on and off. Go with bright white on most days of the year and then have it change to more festive colors for various holidays.

If you’re looking to add seasonal lights to your home, this bundle is an affordable way to do so in bulk. A couple of these on each side of your house and you’ll be the coolest-looking place on the block.

We appreciate that the lights are IP66 rated against dust and water and love that they’ll work in extreme temperatures, too. Not only that, but they’re also backed by a two-year warranty.

Where to Buy the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights

You can learn more about the Ustellar TANK Smart RGB Flood Lights at the manufacturer’s website where the four pack is available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $70. There are plenty of other options as well.