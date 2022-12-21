Review: Vankyo Performance V700W projector (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Vankyo Performance V700W projector. What is it, and how is it different from the other models we recently tested? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Vankyo Performance V700W?

The Vankyo V700W is a 1080p projector that comes with a 120-inch screen. It features a pair of 5W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus but it can also pair to a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar for enhanced sound. The projector has keystone correction, screen zooming capability, and digital control for focus with some features accessible via the remote control.

Images can be projected up to 224-inches; it’s designed to work as a front projector as well as a rear one. Moreover, it can work upright and with its built-in pedestal, or upside-down and mounted to a ceiling.

Features

1920 x 1080 resolution

Comes with remote control and 120-inch screen

Projects up to 224-inches (18’6″)

Pair of built-in 5W speakers with Dolby Digital

Can be used to project from front, rear, and ceiling

Bluetooth 5.1

Two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and audio output

Blue light filtering

3-year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

We like the versatility of this projector bundle and appreciate the generously sized screen that’s included in the box. For those who don’t plan to move their projector around very often, this one is a solid option. It works well whether mounting to the ceiling or projecting from the rear or front.

The projector does a respectable job of producing a loud and clear sound, but we’d likely opt for plugging into the 3.5mm audio port or connecting via Bluetooth.

With a maximum size of more than 18 feet (diagonally), the V700W is a great choice for those who like to entertain or have children. The 1080p resolution, bright image, and crisp contrast add up to a bundle worth checking out.

Where to Buy the Vankyo Performance V700W

You can learn more about the Vankyo Performance V700W at the manufacturer’s website where you can currently purchase one for about $300. It’s also available through Walmart and other retailers.