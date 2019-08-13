RHA TrueConnect wireless earbuds review

Up for review today are the RHA TrueConnect wireless earbuds. But, before diving in, I’d like to drop a quick disclaimer. I honestly didn’t know much about RHA prior to the company sending me its latest wireless earbuds. Read on for the full review.

Design

The first thing that struck me when opening the Trueconnect earbuds was the overall quality. From the packaging to the battery case, the overall design of these wireless audio devices is top-notch. There’s also USB-C fast charging and an LED battery indicator.

The hinged case has an aluminum outside shell that rotates up to reveal the earbuds. The solid construction absolutely makes the RHA Trueconnect scream premium. Inside, the earbuds have a similar result. The Airpod-inspired design looks great and the buds are covered in a matte, soft-touch coating.

Let’s just talk about the number of tips that are included with the RHA Trueconnect buds; there are 20 of them if you count the two that are pre-installed on the earbuds. This gives you small, medium, and large combinations of tips to make sure you get a great fit. You even have three sets of Comply Foam editions.

Controls

On the outside-center of each Trueconnect, you’ll find a dedicated button for audio controls. This allows for multiple options to manage audio (play/pause) with a single tap of either earbud while listening to music. The same single motion will answer a phone call from either bud. A double-tap will reject an incoming call.

Unfortunately, the advanced controls while listening to audio get a little confusing after the single tap motion. A double of the left ear will skip forward a track, while it increases the volume on the right side. The reverse is accomplished with a triple-press of the earbuds; the left moves back to the previous track on the left ear and decreases the volume on the right.

It’s a little jarring that the same amount of presses doesn’t have the same result in opposite results on opposing earbuds. I feel like it’s more intuitive to have the double-tap on the left move you forward a track while the same amount of presses should take you back on the right. I’d take the same approach on volume controls with triples controlling the respective decrease and increase with the variable only being the earbud being tapped.

Sound

The RHA Trueconnect do not disappoint on audio quality as the mids and highs are crisp and robust. They are also louder than others I’ve tested in the market from Anker and iFrogz. There’s also an ample amount of bass.

I will say that the bass can be a little too much at times. I’d love to see this toned down to strike a better balance. Otherwise, I was more than happy with the overall sound quality of the earbuds.

Battery Life

The aforementioned case also functions as a battery pack. This adds four separate charges of the Trueconnect while on the go. Once you pair this with five hours of playback per charge, RHA rates the buds to have 20 hours of total playtime. I found this estimation to be fairly accurate. I was able to get similar results during my two weeks of using the Trueconnect.

Colors and Price

Finally, let’s talk price. The Trueconnect will set you back $170 direct from RHA’s website and Amazon. At the time of this post, however, Amazon has them on sale for $130. The earbuds are available in three different colors: black, white, and a dark blue.

Conclusion

I really enjoyed my time with the RHA Trueconnect. They have a premium feel, a plethora of comfort tips, and decent audio playback. I wish they had slightly better audio controls, but otherwise no complaints.

The price is not devastating, but the above $150 crowd has some stiff competition from the likes of Mobvoi, Samsung, and even Apple (yes, they work with Android, too).