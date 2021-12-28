Stay calm and manage your stress with Sensate

Taking time for yourself and destressing is not always at the forefront of our minds. Sensate aims to change that and tone your nervous system at the same time. This device uses sonic resonance to calm and train the nervous system. With daily use, you can improve your stress resilience in as little as 10 minutes a day.

Developed by physicians, this tiny device targets the vagus nerve. This allows your body to recover from daily stresses. All you have to do is find a quiet spot, grab some headphones, put the Sensate on your chest, and fire up the app. Listen to our review to see if the Sensate calms you down and justifies its $249 price.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.