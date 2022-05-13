The Robin SV021, from Sivga, is a closed-back, over-ear headphone with high fidelity audio and a simple but elegant design. It has an adjustable headband, a lightweight design, and extremely soft ear pads to deliver long lasting comfort.

In my opinion, the Sivga Robin is a very minimalist pair of headphones with a focus on aesthetics, quality, and simplicity.

It has a long, braided cable that plugs into both sides of the headphones to further balance the weight and I find that the length of the cable is a decent one for most setups that you would see in an office or bedroom setting.

The packaging is simple and pleasing, and Sivga provides you with a hemp carrying bag to protect and store the headphones as well as a 3.5mm to 6.35mm adaptor for additional uses that you might be looking for.

I think one of the cool things about this product is that Sivga doesn’t provide you with a manual for it. It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten my hands on a new piece of tech and didn’t receive a manual, but thanks to the minimalistic design of the Sivga wood headphones, you don’t need it.

The headphones don’t have a built-in microphone, so for those on gaming or on Zoom calls, a standalone mic or webcam may be a worthy additional investment if you haven’t got one.

The Sivga Robin SV021s can be found at the Sivga website and on Amazon for $149.00 USD.

Design

At first glance, I was extremely impressed with the finish of the wood and aluminum parts of the headphones. I must say that they are one of the nicest looking headphones that I’ve come across in my expanding experience with the audio industry.

The headphones come in two color choices: brown and a black. I chose the brown option as I felt this would emphasize the actual wooden part of the design, and I definitely think it is the right choice.

The wood has a high gloss protective coating to provide it with durability and shine. The leather earpads and adjustable headband are extremely soft like memory foam and I have found them to be one of my most comfortable pairs of headphones thanks to the lightweight, zero pressure design.

Coming from a Chinese company I often worry about the build quality of the product, but as soon as I pulled them out of the box I knew it was not going to be an issue. Everything about these headphones just feels good in your hands and with a braided cable I think it really shows the extra focus that Sivga put into making these to be a premium pair of headphones.

The leather stitching looks well done and the rotating joints on the SV021s feel smooth and durable. And you don’t get any of that ‘crinkle’ that I find a lot with lower end headphones.

Audio Quality

With so much attention put into the design and build quality, I was a bit concerned that the actual audio quality might be where these were lacking, but I was wrong about that. While ‘Hi-Fi’ is arguably becoming less common and more outdated, I think it’s something that I can genuinely still appreciate, especially on these headphones.

There’s no extra fancy features to these headphones and that is one of the things I like about them. You’ll never have to worry about a poor Bluetooth connection or distorted audio.

Being closed-back, they do provide some decent noise isolation from the outside world if that’s important to you, but they don’t have any sort of active noise-canceling capabilities.

If you just want a pair of headphones that sounds good (and looks even better) then these are sure to suit your needs. They have super clear tones throughout the ranges and I felt like I was hearing things that I hadn’t heard before in some of my favorite songs.

Fair warning, they can get pretty loud as well if you’re the type to appreciate some ear-damaging jam sessions every once in a while but the volume potential will differ between devices, of course. In my opinion, the bass range isn’t super hardcore, but Sivga makes up for it with the general clarity of the audio.

Final Thoughts

The Sivga Robin SV021 is a great pair of headphones for those looking for good design quality, good aesthetics, and good sound.

I do wish that the headphones had a microphone, but I get it. If you aren’t looking for those extra amenities like wireless connection, ANC, playback control buttons, etc., then these headphones are a great option. With premium design, comfort, and simplicity, I can’t complain about what some might perceive as a ‘lack of features’.

The wood/aluminum/leather design is minimalist but unique. For long term listening, the ear pads are super soft and the design is extremely lightweight.

They may lack a bit of richness in the low ranges of sound but the sound is smooth and clear at all pitches. The fact of the Robin SV021 is that Sivga has taken a basic headphone and hammered out the imperfections to give you a premium product at a decent price.