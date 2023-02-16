Advertisements
Review: SOUNDPEATS Opera05 (Podcast)

By Scott Webster

Wireless earbuds come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and there’s pretty much something for you at any price range. SOUNDPEATS, a brand that tends to play in the lower price sandbox, is back with a new pair of wireless earbuds in the form of the Opera05.

The new earbuds look more premium, have a decent list of features on paper, and are priced to sell. How do they fare in the real world? Check out the review below and the podcast where we dive into the latest from the company.

What is the SOUNDPEATS Opera05?

The SOUNDPEATS Opera05 are a more premium audio experience from a brand that offers great value propositions. They look higher-end and they sound that way, too. Features include long-lasting battery, water resistance, and support for some of the latest in audio codecs.

Gallery

Noteworthy Features

  • Up to 33 hours of total listening time
  • Hi-Res and LDAC Codec support
  • 12mm dynamic drivers
  • IPX4 rating
  • SOUNDPEATS app for EQ customization

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

We’re really like the SOUNDPEATS Opera05 and find them to be a more premium experience than expected from the brand. Its products tend to be a solid value proposition and cater in the lower price range but we think this is a big step in the right direction.

The earbuds look sharp with their colors and design but they do stick out from the ear a bit more than we’d like. That aside, they’re very comfortable and do not lead to ear fatigue, even at longer listening sessions.

Thanks to support for some of the most modern audio codecs and the in-app equalizer settings audio is fantastic. Music, podcasts, books, and phone calls sound terrific.

We also like the longer battery life and water resistance. These are a good option for customers who lean into music a bit more and appreciate the finer nuances.

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the SOUNDPEATS Opera05 earbuds at Kickstarter. They are expected to ship later this spring, tentatively in April 2023. Pricing figures to be around $80 based on what we can tell.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

Advertisements

