Taotronics continues to impress with quality earbuds at an affordable price point. The SoundLiberty 94 are no exception, giving listeners features found it more expensive models all while keeping the price in line.

Standout Features

Bluetooth 5.1 technology

Works up to 50ft away

Active noise cancelling up to 35db background suppression

9.2mm dynamic driver

IPX5 waterproof technology

Where to Buy

Available at Amazon for $59.99