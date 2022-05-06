The Tineco Floor One S5 is just what you need for hard-wood floors in your household. This smart, cordless vacuum and washer will clean and sweep away all the dirt, spills, and any everyday mess that happens in your household.

Packaging and Assembly

I feel it is important for any product to be packaged well and properly because it is an immediate reflection on the company and the product itself. Presentation is always key and TINECO passed the test.

Everything in the box was wrapped and snug properly in the box and well maintained. It is a small but very important thing to accomplish.

Inside the box was the vacuum, the handle, the charging dock along with the cord to plug it in, a cleaning tool, a bottle of cleaning solution, and an extra dry filter and brush roller.

The assembly of the product was fairly simple as you just need to attach the handle onto the top of the vacuum. After that you hook up the charger and wait for it to fully charge before your first use.

There was no confusion during these steps and took barely any time to set up. The charging took about 2-3 hours from about 40% battery but will take 4-5 if charging from 0%.

Operation and Quality

In order to get started you have to take off the back water tank and fill it up to the marker with cold water and add a bottle cap of solution to the mixture.

I like to shake it up before putting it back in so I know the solution is evenly displaced around in the tank. After you place the tank back in you just have to hit the power button on the handle and start cleaning.

For my first use, my floor was actually quite filthy; The TINECO Floor One S5 was able to clean and sweep up everything in its path.

The vacuum also has a dirty water tank that you’ll need to empty every so often. I found that you’ll need to replace it about one time in the middle of using a full tank of clean water. The battery life lasts about 35 minutes at most which is more than enough time to clean your floors.

The TINECO Floor One S5 vacuum has two different cleaning modes: Auto and MAX. Auto is the standard cleaning method while MAX will use maximum cleaning and suction power.

It also has two sub modes with the solution mode and water only mode. This is based on whether or not you just want a deeper clean with the solution or not.

The iLoop screen on the vacuum provides you with all the information you need while cleaning. It provides the suction power, battery percentage, and a red and blue circle around the edge showing how dirty an area is.

If there is more red it means it is more dirty and requires extra cleaning. The TINECO vacuum also has voice prompts telling you the status and informing you of everything as you go about using it. This can be put on mute if you do not enjoy it or find it helpful.

After all the cleaning is said and done and you have refilled the water tank and emptied the dirty water tank, you can have it self-clean on the charging dock.

It will prompt you with this when it is placed on the dock and can be manually started by hitting a button on the handle. This will clean off the roller and any other place that needs to be cleaned as identified by the iLoop.

Conclusion

I was very pleased with the outcome of my floors and would tell just about anybody how great it is.

Replaceable parts will give it a longer lifetime and will definitely make it worth the money overtime.

However, compared to the price point of competitors it would definitely not be my first choice. This is definitely a product you want to snag when it’s on sale since it has a $500 dollar price tag.

With its smart features and it being cordless definitely makes it a valuable vacuum to have if you are willing to pay the money. Aside from the price point this is a fantastic vacuum that’s backed by a two-year warranty.