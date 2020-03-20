Totallee Case review: Ultra thin protection and peace of mind for your phone

Are you looking for a thin case for your phone that doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk? Consider the selection at Totallee, a brand that specializes in those very types of cases.

Totallee has been around since 2013 and offers a number of options for key devices. Among the selection are cases for various iPhones, Pixels, and Galaxy S models. While it doesn’t have a full portfolio of colors and levels of protection, it does have at least two choices for each phone.

In most instances you’ll find a transparent option, frosted clear, and/or solid black matte option. Looking at some of the iPhone models we recognize a few other colors, including red, green, and navy blue.

Some phones will also have leather cases to choose from and, in select instances, an occasional color. We’re a little biased toward Android, of course, and do wish we had some of the same options for, say, the Pixel 4.

Suffice it to say, if you have a Samsung, Google, or Apple phone from the last year or two, you’ll want to check out the selection.

Most of the phone cases are listed at $35 which is a smidge higher than some might expect to pay for what they may wrongly assume is simply a “thin plastic case.” Alas, it’s not just about how thin and flexible, but how durable it is, too. We’ve tried to scuff the cases and the best we can do is a few tiny hairline scratches that you’ve got to really look hard to find.

Another thing to consider when buying a case is whether the manufacturer stands behind its products and if so, for how long? Totallee’s cases are not only thin, flexible, and precisely made, they’re backed by a two-year warranty. When most accessory makers offer a one year warranty, this one will replace your case for free. All you need to worry about is covering shipping.

We’ve had a handful of cases sent to us, spanning different phones and colors. Each is designed with care and attention to detail and fit our handsets snugly.

Interestingly enough, there’s no sign of branding on the cases. You’re not going to walk around as an advertisement for Totallee – that is unless someone asks you about it.

These are very thin cases so there’s no worry about whether they’ll impede wireless charging. That’s a feature we love in phones and one we hate to see impacted because of a protective case.

As phones get more attractive with colorful designs we find it more difficult to willingly hide them. That’s where a transparent or clear case works well.

The same can be said for phones that have gotten increasingly bigger. The last thing we want to do is add unwanted thickness to the sides, making them wonky and unwieldy. The Totallee cases we’ve experienced are all thin to the point of almost non-existent. If you’re worried about not being able to use your phone with one hand, fear not.

Consumers have plenty of options when it comes to selecting a case for their phone. But if you’re looking for something that’s incredibly thin yet tough, the list pares down quickly. And when you factor in what sort of long-term warranty or guarantee you have, Totallee rises to the top.

Totallee also has some great accessories for your phone as well. These include a wireless charger, wireless car charger, and phone ring grip. Each accessory is also covered with a two-year warranty.

It’s hard to beat the overall package of what Totallee puts forth. If there’s one gripe, it’s simply that we’d like to see more Android phones on its list.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S10/S20 series, Pixel 3/3a/4 series, or iPhone X, XR, XS, or 11 series of phone, swing by Totallee’s website to have a look around.