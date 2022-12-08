Review: Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker. How does it sound? What else makes it worth the money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Tribit XSound Mega?

The XSound Mega Bluetooth Speaker is a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with LED lights that ring the front face. Three listening modes (Music, XBass, and Audiobooks) adjust the equalizer settings to better experience the audio.

The speaker offers up to 20 hours of playback per charge, however the internal battery can also be shared with other devices. Plug your phone directly into it and you’ll be able to charge while enjoying your music. In fact, two USB-powered devices can be charged via power outlets on the speaker.

A detachable carrying strap makes it easy for toting the speaker around and the IPX6 rating means that you won’t have to worry about poolside splashes.

Gallery















Features

20hr battery

2 charging ports for charging other devices with Xsound battery

LED light show with music sync

3.5mm input

3 EQ settings

IPX7 waterproof

Detachable carry strap

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

As we’ve seen with other Tribit products, this speaker punches well above its weight in terms of audio. Sound is crisp, clear, and evenly spaced, and does quite well when using the various EQ modes. And never underestimate the size of its speakers.

We really like the portability of this speaker as it travels easily both with and without its carrying strap. The light effects are a nice touch and help create a fun vibe in low-light and darker settings. Thanks to the internal battery and charging ports, we can plug our phone in and replenish the battery when we’re on the go.

The IPX7 rating provides peace of mind, knowing that pool parties and summer rains won’t dampen our spirits.

Where to Buy the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker

You can learn more about the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $100.