Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Ugreen Nexode 100W and 65W USB-C Charging Station review

Advertisements
4.5
Design
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The Ugreen Nexode 100W and 65W USB-C Charging Stations are perfect for keeping your laptop or mobile devices charged up. The 100W charger is ideal for laptops and mobile devices, while the 65W excels at keeping your tablet or phone topped off.
Advertisements
By Jason England

Whether you work from home or on the go, it seems you can never have enough chargers for all of your various devices – especially when it comes to a power-hungry laptop and its massive battery.

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of a project outside of your office and seeing the low battery warning pop up. That’s why I’m a huge fan of having a couple of high-powered chargers around the house, as well as one in my bag for on-the-go.

Luckily, there are some reputable manufacturers out there like Ugreen that make high-powered compact chargers featuring GaN technology. If you’re unfamiliar with GaN technology, then here’s a quick synopsis.

GaN, or Gallium nitride, is a semiconductor material with increased efficiency that not only helps charge your devices faster, but also does so while staying cooler. That’s why it has become so popular in chargers over the past few years. It allows companies, like Ugreen and others, to create smaller and faster chargers to keep up with all of the latest high-capacity devices.

All of this brings us to Ugreen’s latest GaN chargers, the Nexode 100W and Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Stations which the brand was nice enough to send out for review.

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C Charging Station

The Nexode 100W USB-C Charging Station features a maximum charging rate of 100W, as the name suggests, it’s also compatible with Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4+ charging protocols. What this means for you, is a desktop charger that is widely compatible with a variety of laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

For example, the Nexode 100W USB-C Charging Station is compatible with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS, iPhone 12-14, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S21/S22, the Steam Deck, and more. In fact, it can safely charge the M2 MacBook Air to 100% in only 1.5 hours.

On top of all of this power and compatibility, the Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C Charging Station also provides three USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port making it flexible and capable of charging several devices at once. However, it’s worth noting that only two of the USB Type-C ports support the 100W charging rate, while the C3 USB Type-C port and USB Type-A port are limited to a maximum of 22.5W of output.

Ugreen Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Station

The Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Station shares a similar design with its more powerful cousin albeit with some key differences. The most obvious difference is the lower 65W charging maximum which it is capable of outputting on the C1 and C2 Type-C USB ports. While the two USB Type-A ports are limited to a maximum output of 22.5W.

Regardless of the Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Station’s lower output, it still features four total ports and is compatible with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS, iPhone 12-14, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S22/21, Steam Deck, and more.

It will just take a little more time to charge depending on your device’s maximum charging rate and you may not be able to charge while actively using your laptop. That’s why the Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Station is more suited for mobile devices.

Final thoughts

Both the Ugreen Nexode 100W and 65W USB-C Charging Stations make a great companion when you’re looking to keep your various devices charged up. The Nexode 100W is more ideal for notebook computers but still offers the option to charge smaller mobile devices, while the Nexode 65W works best for tablets and smartphones.

No matter which you choose, both Ugreen Nexode chargers won’t disappoint thanks to the compact size, variety of ports, and powerful output. My only criticism would be that neither come with any USB cables, and that would have been appreciated.

Both of Ugreen’s Nexode Charging Stations are available from Amazon and Ugreen’s website at this time, with the Nexode 100W selling for $100 and the Nexode 65W retailing for $56.

Currently, both charging stations are offering coupons for additional savings on Amazon, with the Nexode 100W dropping down to $75 after the discount, and the Nexode 65W selling for as low as $46. If you’re in the market for a high-powered GaN charger, then you’ll want to pick them up now while the coupons are still active.

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C Charging Station

Buy from Amazon Buy from Ugreen

Ugreen Nexode 65W USB-C Charging Station

Buy from Amazon Buy from Ugreen

Related

Review: EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Headphones with a lightweight design, comfortable fit, good sound quality, and...
Read more

Review: Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The gaming mouse both wired and wireless has changed a lot...
Read more

Review: EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Edifier comes a long way, from the budget range to the...
Read more

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review

Accessories Reviews
You can find a pair of wireless earbuds pretty much anywhere...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Ugreen Nexode 100W and 65W USB-C Charging Station review

Accessories Reviews
Whether you work from home or on the go, it seems you can never have enough chargers for all of your various devices -...
Read more

What you need to know about company cell phones

Promoted News
Company cell phones can be one of the best investments that your business can make. This can be a great way to...
Read more

Review: EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Headphones with a lightweight design, comfortable fit, good sound quality, and noise cancellation support are the features everyone wants in their headphones. In this...
Read more

BLUETTI is gearing up for a romantic Valentine’s Day

Promoted News
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate...
Read more

New tax time deals from AT&T offers free phone and more for prepaid customers

News and Rumors
It’s tax season and that has all of us wondering if we’ll get a refund this year, and if we do, how much can...
Read more

Boost Mobile tax day promo includes free phone when you switch

News and Rumors
Tax time is almost here, and you know what that means, some of us are going to get hit with a big bill. However,...
Read more
Jason England
Just a guy who loves gadgets, Android, photography, movies, and TV. Sometimes I get the chance to write about them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Ugreen Nexode 100W and 65W USB-C Charging Station review

Whether you work from home or on the go, it seems you can never have enough chargers for all of your various devices -...

What you need to know about company cell phones

©