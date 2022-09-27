Ugreen Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger and Mini 45W Charger Review

Recently, popular accessories maker Ugreen launched two brand-new chargers, one is the Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger and the other is the slimline Nexode Mini 45W Charger. Both are compact chargers that pack a punch thanks to the use of GaN technology.

GaN, or Gallium nitride, is a semiconductor material with increased efficiency that not only helps charge your devices faster, but also does so while staying cooler. That’s why it has become so popular in chargers over the past few years. It allows companies, like Ugreen and others, to create smaller and faster chargers to keep up with all of the latest high-capacity devices.

Ugreen Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger

If you’ve got a high-powered device, such as a laptop, then you need a charger that can keep up with it. The Nexode 140W PD3.1 Charger from Ugreen is just such a charger. It’s capable of outputting enough power to keep up with a 16-inch MacBook Pro or other power-hungry laptops like the XPS lineup from Dell.

On top of outputting 140W for the latest laptops, the Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger also includes three charging ports allowing you to charge up more than one device at a time. The USB Type-A port at the top outputs a maximum of 22.5W for accessories such as your smartwatch or Bluetooth headphones. Below that, is a 100W USB Type-C port for charging laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Finally, the 140W Type-C USB port capable of fast charging a MacBook and more is on the bottom.

The best part is, all three ports can be used at once, so you don’t have to pick and choose what device gets topped off. However, when all three ports are in use, the charging capacity will be reduced to 22.5W for the USB Type-A port, 45W for the top USB Type-C port, and 65W for the bottom USB Type-C port.

If you only use two of the ports at once, then you’ll be able to split the power with an output of 65W on both of the USB Type-C ports, or 22.5W from the USB Type-A port and 100W from one of the USB Type-C ports.

No matter how you split it up, you’ll get lots of power from this small charger and the included 240W USB Type-C to C cable will ensure your laptop gets the power it needs. I’ve been using this unit provided by Ugreen for the past couple of weeks and have had no complaints.

Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Charger

This tiny 45W charger from Ugreen is perfect for when you’re on the go and want to stay powered up. Whether you need to charge up your MacBook Air, iPad, latest Galaxy smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or more—you’ll be covered with the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Charger.

Just know that when you need access to the full 45W, you can get it from either of the two charging ports. However, once you plug in two devices, the power will be split with 25W from the top port and 20W from the bottom port.

I’ve been using it for the past couple of weeks without issue, my only complaint would be that there’s no cable in the box.

Final thoughts

Both of Ugreen’s latest GaN-enabled chargers pack fast charging into compact form factors with protection against overheating and overcharging. While the Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger is best suited for laptops, it is also fully capable of handling any other gadget you toss at it. It can be purchased from Amazon for $150, and currently, you can save $15 by applying the coupon on the Amazon listing.

The Nexode Mini 45W Charger is tiny but powerful coming in at $40 and it’s perfect for all of your mobile devices. You can even snag it for $8 cheaper by snipping the coupon on the Amazon page.

Ugreen Nexode 140W PD 3.1 Charger

Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Charger

