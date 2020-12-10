UGREEN X-Kit HUB Stand review (Video)

Working from a laptop doesn’t have to be uncomfortable, nor does it mean you should deal with a “less capable” computer. UGREEN, a hardware maker who provides all sorts of solutions, has delivered what it bills as the “world’s first ergonomic hub stand” for laptops.

Available via Indiegogo’s crowdfunding now, it makes it easy to increase your productivity and comfort no matter where you are. The X-Kit Hub-Stand is a foldable USB hub and laptop stand that looks great and handles well.

Standout Features

5-in-1 USB-C hub

4k @ 30Hz HDMI port

SD and TF card slots

Aluminum body with foldable design

4 adjustable angles for comfortable viewing no matter where you are

Where to Buy

To read more about the X-Kit Hub-Stand and to be notified when it’s available visit UGREEN. Head to Indiegogo now and learn more, or to back the project yourself. For a limited time you can save up to 55% on one.