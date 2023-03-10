Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories ReviewsPodcast

Review: Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum (Podcast)

Advertisements
3.7
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
We like the Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick but we aren't in love with it, at least not in the sense of whole house cleaning and regular maintenance. If you've got a smaller home or office and crumbs, dust, and hair are generally not too much of a hassle, you'll be more than happy with what's on offer. Should you have a home with children and regular messes, you might not be as happy with the results.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight portable stick vacuum cleaner. With a number of attachment accessories, it’s a good option for small home or office needs. Battery life is rated up to 35 minutes on the low speed mode but high speed mode is where you’ll get the best suction.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (embedded below) to see what we thought of the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum.

Noteworthy Features

  • 35-minute running time
  • 180-degree rotating brush
  • LED Headlight
  • Four-stage sealed HEPA filtration system
  • Extendable metal tube

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

We like the Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick but we aren’t in love with it, at least not in the sense of whole house cleaning and regular maintenance.

If you’ve got a smaller home or office and crumbs, dust, and hair are generally not too much of a hassle, you’ll be more than happy with what’s on offer. Should you have a home with children and regular messes, you might not be as happy with the results.

The accessories help get into cracks and crevices or to freshen up the furniture, and we do like the extending tube. At just under six pounds, it’s light enough to hit the stairs or go overhead for curtains and ceiling fans.

Much like a robot vacuum works well for daily cleaning and regular sweeping, the Blitz V8 does, too. However, it’s also not quite as strong as a traditional vacuum in terms of suction and you’ll occasionally need to use something more powerful to truly ensure things are clean.

We can appreciate the flexibility and portability of this one but we don’t expect a whole lot from it. It works well in an office with the random dust bunny, spiderwebs, lunchtime crumbs, and dirt. Likewise, it’s a solid solution for vehicles, too.

You can learn more about the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum and purchase yours for about $140.

Related

Motorola Q11 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System review

Accessories Reviews
The Motorola Q11 (manufactured by Minim under license from...
Read more

Review: PuroQuiets ANC Headphones (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The PuroQuiets, priced $130, are a more fashionable approach...
Read more

Review: PuroPro Hybrid ANC Headphones (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Up for review today are a pair of wireless...
Read more

Motorola MH7603 review

Accessories Reviews
If you're struggling with spotty Wi-Fi coverage in your...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight portable stick vacuum cleaner. With a number of attachment accessories, it's a good...
Read more

Vivo’s upcoming X Flip will be a new competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4

News and Rumors
Samsung has already set some standards when it comes to foldable- either its fold or flip, there is no third option. And tech giant...
Read more

Motorola Q11 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System review

Accessories Reviews
The Motorola Q11 (manufactured by Minim under license from Motorola) is an inexpensive Wi-Fi 6 mesh router kit that is easy to...
Read more

The Power You Need for Spring Camping at BLUETTI Spring Sale

Promoted News
Spring has sprung and so have the offers on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, which will start on...
Read more

Review: PuroQuiets ANC Headphones (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The PuroQuiets, priced $130, are a more fashionable approach to audio from the Puro Sound Labs brand. Available in a handful of...
Read more

MobileX launches super-fast wireless service, offers consumers control over costs

News and Rumors
MobileX is a new wireless service launched by mobile pioneer and consumer champion Peter Adderton (founder of Boost Mobile), which promises to...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum (Podcast)

The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight portable stick vacuum cleaner. With a number of attachment accessories, it's a good...

Vivo’s upcoming X Flip will be a new competitor to the...

©