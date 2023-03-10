Review: Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum (Podcast)

The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight portable stick vacuum cleaner. With a number of attachment accessories, it’s a good option for small home or office needs. Battery life is rated up to 35 minutes on the low speed mode but high speed mode is where you’ll get the best suction.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (embedded below) to see what we thought of the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum.

Noteworthy Features

35-minute running time

180-degree rotating brush

LED Headlight

Four-stage sealed HEPA filtration system

Extendable metal tube

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

We like the Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick but we aren’t in love with it, at least not in the sense of whole house cleaning and regular maintenance.

If you’ve got a smaller home or office and crumbs, dust, and hair are generally not too much of a hassle, you’ll be more than happy with what’s on offer. Should you have a home with children and regular messes, you might not be as happy with the results.

The accessories help get into cracks and crevices or to freshen up the furniture, and we do like the extending tube. At just under six pounds, it’s light enough to hit the stairs or go overhead for curtains and ceiling fans.

Much like a robot vacuum works well for daily cleaning and regular sweeping, the Blitz V8 does, too. However, it’s also not quite as strong as a traditional vacuum in terms of suction and you’ll occasionally need to use something more powerful to truly ensure things are clean.

We can appreciate the flexibility and portability of this one but we don’t expect a whole lot from it. It works well in an office with the random dust bunny, spiderwebs, lunchtime crumbs, and dirt. Likewise, it’s a solid solution for vehicles, too.

You can learn more about the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum and purchase yours for about $140.