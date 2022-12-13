Review: Vankyo Leisure 495W Projector (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Vankyo Leisure 495W Projector. It’s the second of three models we’ve recently tested (See: Vankyo 470 Pro) over the last few weeks. How does it fare? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Vankyo Leisure 495W Projector?

The Vankyo Leisure 495W is a compact projector with multiple input sources, a moderately bright light, and Dolby sound. It projects a 1080p HD image up to 220-inches (nearly 19′) with keystone correction and manual focus.

Users can plug in multiple devices through the various input (USB, HDMI, and wireless mirroring) to enjoy gaming, streaming, music, and more. The bulb is rated to last up to 10 years and the whole device is backed by a three-year warranty.

Features

Compact and lightweight design

Dolby Cinema Experience

Rotatory focus dial for fast focus, built-in and cooling noise-canceling system

5G Speed, Easy-Share: 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi Screen Mirroring

Bluetooth 5.1

Stream with TV sticks from services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more

Up to 30,000 hours of lamp life (~10 years)

Three year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

The Vankyo Leisure 495W is a good option for customers looking to add a big-screen presence to rooms or flat surfaces. It travels well and works nicely outdoors. We can imagine this being great for camping, backyard entertainment, and play areas for children.

The picture quality is bright and sharp enough to satisfy our needs as we’ve come to value size and convenience over 4K resolution. Between the bulb rating and the three-year warranty, we’re confident that the next few years will be fun-filled and convenient.

Where to Buy the Vankyo Leisure 495W

You can learn more about the Vankyo Leisure 495W at the manufacturer’s website where you can purchase one for about $180.There are other models to choose from as well, should your budget or needs vary.