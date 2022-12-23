Review: VegerPower MagMulti 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the VegerPower MagMulti 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank. It offers a lot of features for the money but does that mean it’s worth the purchase? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the VegerPower MagMulti 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank?

The MagMulti Wireless Power Bank is a portable battery with up to 10,000mAh worth of power. With a footprint that’s a tad bit bigger than a smartphone, it travels easily and comes through in the clutch.

The multi-function device has a pair of wireless charging options for both Android and iOS devices, or your earbuds. One of the options is designed specifically for Apple Watches so that’s helpful if you live in that ecosystem. Ports include a Type-C Quick Charge 3.0 (18W), In/Out Type-C PD/QC 3.0 (20W), Lightning Input (18W), and USB Out QC 3.0 (18W and Max 22.5W).

Features

10,000mAh capacity

LED indicator

Type-C Quick Charge 3.0 (18W)

In/Out Type-C PD/QC 3.0 (20W)

Lightning Input (18W)

USB Out QC 3.0 (up to 22.5W)

Wireless Charger (up to 15W)

Wireless Charger (Up to to 2.5W)

Parting Thoughts

This is a great all-in-one charger for modern smartphone owners whether that be Android or Apple. A number of ports, a pair of wireless chargers, and 10,000mAh worth of battery ensures your day isn’t ruined because of low power.

With support for up to four devices at one time, I also like the pass-through charging which lets me charge the pack and my handset at the same time. LED indicator lights are always helpful for understanding how much juice is left.

Where to Buy VegerPower MagMulti Wireless Power Bank

You can learn more about the VegerPower MagMulti 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $70.