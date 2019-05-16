(Video) First look: Uno, the magnetic cross-device USB type C cable

We’ve had a ton of cool products come into the shop across the years, but for some reason, I remain obsessed with high-quality USB cables. I suppose it’s because I use at least one every day, but there’s nothing quite like a good cable that can stand up to the test of time.

This leads to a bit of a problem because there are three major standards out there today, micro USB, USB type-C, and Lightning. With over a dozen devices in our house that require consistent charging, it can be a challenge to find the right charger. I’ve gotten to the point where we have several charging stations throughout the house that feature this Anker wall charger and cable with each standard. It’s effective, but messy.

Recently, ASAP technologies contacted us about taking a look at the UNO charger. As the name would indicate, it’s one cable for all your charging needs. One end houses a USB type-C cable with the other end housing a port for different connectors. In the package, you get one connector each for micro USB, USB type-C, and Lightning. You also get a USB C to USB A adapter so you can use the UNO cable on literally any wall charger or USB port, no matter what the input is.

So far in my time with it, I really have enjoyed it. The cord is coated in a fabric exterior and there’s an anti-fraying neck that should help the heads of the cable stand up over time. The magnets are pretty damn strong too, rated to hold up to 437 grams (0.96 lb). That’s about the weight of an iPad Air and more than almost every phone on the market today. While the head did tend to bend with enough pressure, it never let go so I felt pretty safe with my phone connected to it.

The UNO cable is currently fully funded on Kickstarter right now with a guaranteed ship date in July. Click the button below to check out some more information.

Check out the UNO on Kickstarter