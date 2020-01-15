Xcentz 45W PD Power Adapter review

The move from microUSB to USB Type-C is slow-going, but it’s happening for certain. Nearly all major phone makers have adopted the standard across the board and it’s trickling into laptops, tablets, and game consoles.

While it’s nice that our devices come with cables and chargers, sometimes they’re just basic, boring, and underwhelming. Sometimes they’re not as powerful as they could be. And then there’s always the fact that having an extra charger is nice.

If you’re on the hunt for an extra USB Type-C charger, consider the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter. It’s a more than sufficient replacement; it’s an affordable power solution for a whole array of devices.

What is the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter?

It is a charger that houses a USB-C port that puts out an incredibly fast and efficient 45W Power Delivery. It’s compact at around 2.5-inches on two sides and around one inch wide. Realistically, it doesn’t take up much more space than what you’re currently getting from your charger. It’s just much more powerful.

What’s in the box?

Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter

User manual

Who is the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter for?

Anyone who cares about efficient charging for their phones, tablets, Nintendo Switch, digital camera, etc.

People who spend a lot of time in coffee shops, libraries, or hotel rooms will enjoy having a dual-purpose charger for laptops and phones.

Our thoughts

Having seen our fair share of chargers and cables over the years, it’s tough to sound excited or enthusiastic about them. Do they work? Are they affordable? Great, that’s about it.

With that said, we do find ourselves really happy with this charger. Given we’re often charging a phone, Chromebook, Pixelbook, Nintendo Switch and or something else, we like the flexibility. It’s great to have an extra charger lying around the house, but it’s even better when the charger is fast and powerful.

Like the Xcentz 36W USB Charger, it’s stylish and sports a modern looking design. Available in black or white options, the charger looks good in any environment and travels well.

There’s an 18-month warranty that comes with the charger, which is about six months longer than what others do. That’s peace of mind, and worth a few bucks on its own.

We love the price point of the charger, which is currently just $26 at Amazon.

Should I buy the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter?

Yes. This one is priced to sell and comes with a customer-friendly warranty behind it.

Three reasons to buy

Price

18-month warranty

Incredibly fast charging

One reason to reconsider

Unfamiliar brand for some

We’ve had a chance to play with other Xcentz products and feel they’re definitely worth a look. Thus far our wall charger has been a pleasure to use for phones and Chromebooks.

Where can I buy the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter?

Learn more about the Xcentz 45W USB-C Power Adapter and/or purchase one at Amazon. It is listed at $26 at the time of publication.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.