Xcentz xWingMan 3 review

As we’re currently seeing play out all over the world, one can never be too prepared for a situation. And while having a fully charged phone doesn’t seem like it would normally be high on the list of priorities, it can be a really big deal.

Having a power reserve close at hand isn’t necessary, but’s quite helpful. Thankfully, external power banks have been inching into higher capacities at lower prices. There are plenty of options to choose from, even if you’re working with a tighter budget.

If you’re considering an external power supply or portable charger, you may want to look at Xcentz. A brand we’ve profiled here multiple times, it offers an array of power solutions that are affordable. Such is the case with its latest, the xWingMan 3.

What is the xWingMan 3?

It is a portable charger/power bank that packs 15,000mAh worth of juice. When many of today’s top handsets are around 2,500mAh-3,000mAh each, this means you’ll get about five extra charges for your phone.

With an overall footprint that’s not much larger than a deck of playing cards, it fits nicely in your pocket or backpack. It’s dense, though, and does have a fair amount of heft.

The charger includes four blue LED lights to give you a sense as to how much battery is left. Consider each bar to be worth about 3,750mAh, or enough to top off your phone.

The xWingman 3 looks right at home with other modern Xcentz products, featuring the same colors and design language. Present are the ridges, “X” logo, and aesthetics found in its product line.

The Xcentz xWingMan 3 houses two USB-A (1X standard, 1X Quick Charge 3.0) ports. A third port is a PD-rated USB Type-C port which can be used for charging phones and charging the device itself. Indeed, one can charge up to three devices at once – up to 5V/3.6A.

What’s in the box?

Xcentz 15000 PD Portable Charger

USB-C to C cable

USB-A to C cable

Who is the xWingMan 3 for?

Anyone who wants to keep an extra charge or two for their phones will enjoy having the device. Students might like throwing one in a messenger bag or backpack to have handy.

The included cables are nice to have if you’re using USB Type-C devices. Whether it’s a phone, Nintendo Switch, or an iPad Pro, you’ll appreciate the cables. Of course those who rely on microUSB or Lightning can toss carry one with them to charge up headphones and other products.

Our thoughts

Having seen our fair share of chargers and power banks over the years, it’s tough to get overly excited or enthusiastic about them. Do they work? Are they affordable? What’s the capacity?

We like what Xcentz puts forth with its products and think the xWingMan 3 is a great addition to its portfolio. It’s conveniently sized and packs quite a punch in the capacity department.

There’s an 18-month warranty that comes with the charger, which is about six months longer than what others do. That’s peace of mind, and worth a few bucks on its own.

We love the price point of the charger, which is currently just $39.99 at Amazon.

Should I buy the Xcentz xWingMan 3?

Yes. This one is priced to sell and comes with a customer-friendly warranty behind it.

Three reasons to buy

Price

18-month warranty

Charge up to three devices at once

One reason to reconsider

Unfamiliar brand for some

We’ve had a chance to play with other Xcentz products and feel they’re definitely worth a look. Its wall chargers are also interesting devices and priced affordably.

Where can I buy the Xcentz xWingMan 3?

Learn more about the xWingMan 3 and/or purchase one at Amazon. It is listed at $39.99 at the time of publication.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.