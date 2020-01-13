Zamkol ZK202 speaker review

Bluetooth speakers are everywhere. You’ve likely owned one or two along the way, and surely you know a few people who have them, too. They come in all shapes, sizes, and price points, and there’s a whole range of features to choose from.

While we’re tempted to purchase from brands that we recognize or see in others people’s homes, every so often it’s worth exploring something new. If a new Bluetooth speaker is something you’re in the market for, consider something like the Zamkol ZK202.

What is the Zamkol ZK202?

A cylindrical speaker, it’s a speaker that offers 360-degree sound from both wired and wireless connections. There’s also a microSD card slot; the speaker automatically plays MP3, WAV, FLAC, and APE file types.

It’s IPX6 rated so it can stand up to a fair amount of water, making it a perfect shower or poolside companion.

The internal battery is rated for up to 10 hours of playback per charge. When it’s time to charge the speaker, plug it in via USB C.

Pairing is done via Bluetooth 5.0 which is not only smarter and more efficient, but provides a longer range. Feel free to put your phone or audio source away and keep it protected from splashes.

The ZK202 has TWS capabilities so you can pair it to another one, giving yourself true stereo sound.

What’s in the box?

Zamkol ZK202

User manual

3.5mm auxiliary cord

USB C charging cable

Who is the Zamkol ZK202 for?

Consumers looking for a speaker to take with them to the shower might be interested in this one. It takes up about the same counter space as a large energy drink or soda can, just a little taller.

It’s also a good option for people who might have small studio offices such as massage therapy, yoga, or the like.

Should someone buy two of them, the ZK202 is good for birthday parties, social gatherings, back yard barbecues, and lazy days at the pool.

Our thoughts

Given we’d never heard of the brand, we didn’t know what to expect out of the ZK202. That said, we felt there’s plenty of bang for the buck.

Sound is clear and bass is represented well, but we might have enjoyed a little louder audio experience. The 360-degree sound lives up to the claim as there’s no real clear direction to face the speaker. If only it had a little more punch. On the other hand, the feature set also justifies the price.

We appreciate the IPX6 rating and ability to pair to another one for true stereo as these open the door to a wider use case. The ability to play music directly from a microSD card is also a nice touch and not one that’s seen very often.

We really like the dial control for volume at the top of the speaker as it’s an intuitive way to increase or decrease levels. The physical buttons, for their part, are also pronounced and have a solid travel and feedback.

Another area where we appreciate the ZK202 is in its ability to tie into your phone’s digital assistant like Google Assistant or Siri. It’s not revolutionary or anything, but once you start to get used to it, you want it everywhere. The same goes for the oft-overlooked ability to take calls.

Should I buy the Zamkol ZK202?

Yes. This one is priced to sell and works as well as others we’ve tested in this price.

Four reasons to buy

Price

Digital assistant integration

Convenient size

IPX6 rating

One reason to reconsider

Unfamiliar brand

Not as loud as others

Where can I buy the Zamkol ZK202?

Learn more about the Zamkol ZK202 speaker and/or purchase one at Amazon. It is listed at $56 at the time of publication. As of today it’s not mentioned on the Zamkol website; it’s likely too new.