Having a single-port charger is not enough especially when you tend to carry more than two devices. One of the most interesting chargers I have used was recently launched by the Chinese accessory maker brand AceFast.

The AceFast A45 charges three devices simultaneously, and at a faster speed than most of are familiar with. AceFast is still an emerging name in offering quality chargers and power solutions.

AceFast sent us its newly launched AceFast A45 PD 65W GaN charger review unit and I spend almost two weeks with the charger. It is one of the most interesting charger I’ve used in a while. Personally, I love to travel a lot and this compact fast charger is now my on-the-go travel partner. It charges my devices (smartphones, earbuds, tablets, etc) simultaneously much faster than generic or standard chargers, and safely.

Design and Build Quality

When it comes to chargers, most people don’t often notice the design but AceFast tries to be unique with its new charger. I tested the EU version; both EU and US models also have the same design however the US model’s prongs fold flat into the side of the charger — one advantage to the US models.

The charger boasts a fully transparent design and you can literally see round copper coils and circuits present inside the Charger which looks quite futuristic and eye catchy, in terms of looks department, AceFast did a great job. The compact adapter fits easily in hand and feels a little bit heavy but that won’t be a problem. The AceFast A45 PD 65W adapter has a sturdy, high definition, and high transparency flame-retardant PC material build which is scratch resistant and wear resistant.





Of course, the adapter is travel friendly until your traveling is limited to a sole country. If you are someone who travels a lot internationally like US to UK or UK to EU, then you must have to rethink before you consider it as a travel adapter because every time you travel to any other country you have to carry a connector every time with you, the AceFast A47 PD 65W adapter won’t have detachable or interchangeable prongs.

AceFast 65W GaN A45 Crystal Charger (EU model) Specs Sheet

Dimensions 96 x 54.5 x 33.5mm Weight 162g Colors Mica Gray, Mountain Mist, Cheery Blossom, Alfalfa Purple Ports 2 x USB C1 X USB A Total Output Power 65W max Port Performance USB C1/C2: 3.3V/21V3AUSB A: 5V/3.6A Fast Charging protocols PD 3.0, 3.0, SC, APC, UPS, and other protocols Models EUUS Features 3-Port fast charging

Intelligent Temperature

control GaN 3.0 65W fast charge

Multi-Protection In Box Content AceFast PD 65W Crystal ChargerUser manuals

AceFast 65W Crystal Charger Features

AceFast’s 65W brick is built on Gallium Nitride technology (GaN). In case, if you don’t know what GaN is, it’s is a unique material that is used to make the next generation of chargers.

Gallium Nitride or GaN chargers are three times faster than our silicon-based chargers in converting power to electricity. Chargers with built-on GaN use less energy by converting electricity to alternating current more efficiently.

Compared to your silicon chargers, the GaN chargers are much smaller, more portable, more lightweight, and can withstand more heat. Another main advantage of using GaN technology is, it can charge your smartphone ten times faster than a regular charger. That is why all the brands prefer GaN material to make their chargers absolutely compact and faster.

Top up with a plastic hard case, clean, minimalist, transparent design, and finished in a mica gray color, AceFast A45 65W PD crystal chargers indeed look quite good and are also very safe to use. AceFast added multi-protection into the charger which is very efficient enough to deal with these conditions- overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, short circuit, overload, magnetic field, lightning, electrostatic, over temperature.

AceFast 65W crystal charger offers two USB C ports and one USB A port that provide any fast charging protocol you need. If you are still confused about how much each port delivers a power output or combination of ports, check the image below. You’ll know how much output you’ll get when plugged into which port on the AceFast Crystal charger. The intelligent temperature control feature measures the temperature 40 times per second to prevent the risk of overheating at all times.

Powerful Performance

AceFast A45 crystal charger offers a maximum of 65W charging for the three ports, but there’s a catch. You can achieve a max 65W fast charging speed with only a single device using either C1 or C2 port. It doesn’t offer the same output for both ports but the same goes for similar competitor models such as the UGREEN 65W GaN Fast charger.

I have a bunch of gadgets, phones, wearables, and other devices so keeping their respective batteries filled is quite a task. I usually use them all at once so it gets worse if all the gadgets are running out of juice. But thanks to AceFast’s 65W PD crystal fast charger- there’s plenty of power from two USB-C ports and one USB-A touting PD 3.0.

I tested this AceFast 65W PD crystal fast charger with OPPO F19 Pro and AceFast Crystal T8 earbuds on USB-C ports, and the Samsung Galaxy J8 on a USB-A Port. Here are the results, I got.

Device Ports 50% Charge(hr:mm) 100% Charge(hr: mm) OPPO F19 Pro C1 32 min 1 hour 9 min AceFast Crystal T8 Earbuds C2 46 min 1 hour 52 min Samsung Galaxy J8 USB A 49 min 2 hours 11 min

When charging three devices simultaneously, the charging speed slightly decreases, but the devices receive power more quickly, thanks to intelligent balance that spreads the power across the ports in use. While charging all these devices, the charger experiences a slight increase in heat, although this is negligible. The built-in AI temperature control technology 2.0 maintains the temperature and prevents the risk of overheating.

Additionally, I tested the charger by using a single USB C port to charge my OPPO F19 Pro smartphone, which reached 50% charge in just 26 minutes and reached full charge in 53 minutes. Overall, this charger is excellent, allowing for simultaneous charging of up to three devices at a faster speed.

Final Thoughts

The AceFast Crystal Charger A45 PD 65W GaN is an ideal charger for your mainstream electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and game consoles. Its build quality is very sturdy, and the transparent design adds a fashionable touch. Additionally, the charger is compact, lightweight, and portable, allowing you to carry it anywhere and charge almost anything you need.

There is no doubt that this charger is well-suited for travel, thanks to its GaN technology, which produces less heat, and its fast USB C ports with PD 3.0 support. While the EU and US versions have different measurements, they share the same internals, which is what matters most.

Unfortunately, the Crystal charger from AceFast does not offer swappable power prongs, which is slightly disappointing. International travelers should consider this limitation before choosing this charger as their travel companion. However, if you frequently travel within the US or Europe, I highly recommend the AceFast Crystal Charger A45. Moreover, for those who have multiple devices scattered around, this charger is a godsend.

AceFast has done a fantastic job with the Crystal Charger A45, offering two USB C ports and a single USB A port, which is great. While many devices nowadays utilize USB C cables for charging, there are still people who rely on USB A ports. Having the option of a single USB A port in the charger is always advantageous, especially in emergencies.

That being said, AceFast’s Crystal Charger A45, with its mesmerizing transparent design, fast charging capabilities, and compactness, serves as an excellent and budget-friendly power solution for anyone in need of a fast GaN charger.

Where to Buy AceFast Crystal Charger A45 EU/ A47 US

AceFast Crystal Charger A45 EU/ A47 US retails at $59.99 and is now available for purchase via AceFast’s official website.

Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You want a budget-friendly PD 65W fast GaN charger

You want a charger with an eye-catchy transparent design

You want a charger that has at least one USB A port and two USB C ports

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You want a more than 65W power output

You want only USB C ports