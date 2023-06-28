Anker, a favorite of ours for years, has been expanding into cinematic and security markets, but the company’s legacy is built on charging devices. The pinnacle of this lineup is the PowerHouse. I’ve been using the new PowerHouse 767 over the last month and it takes no time to see why this battery station sits at the top of the Anker series.

Design

The Anker PowerHouse 767 has a somewhat quirky design that could be mistaken for a camping cooler. While it most certainly needs to be included on your next camping trip, it’s full of GaNPrime battery technology instead of iced beverages. Internally, the PowerHouse contains 2048Wh of capacity capable of 2400Watts of output.

The front of the PowerHouse 767 is peppered with pretty much any AC output you could need away from your home’s power grid. Here you’ll find four 120V 3-prong outlets, two DC conversion car chargers, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Lastly, the largest plug is a 30-Amp RV sure power plug for powering your entire camper or van away from lined power.

Above the port arrays are a few controls and a large LED-backlit display for current outputs and capacity levels. The AC and car charger ports have a dedicated power button to turn them on and off. There’s also a button for turning on power saving mode and a Bluetooth button. Power saving mode allows the PowerHouse 767 to intelligently turn the unit completely off when it detects no outputs sourcing power from the battery after 15 minutes.

The display is bright and gives a glanceable dashboard for pertinent information while using the PowerHouse 767. Data includes the capacity of the battery pack remaining, outputs connected, and how long the battery is estimated to last with those items charging. It’s a great way to keep an eye on the performance in real-time.

One negative is weight. This thing is close to 70 pounds of awkwardness. Thankfully, Anker has included a wheeled design that functions much like luggage. Extending out a telescoping handle allows you to roll the PowerHouse around much easier than muscling it with the two molded handles.

Performance

I’ll start with this thing is amazing. Good luck killing this unless you’re working completely off the grid and powering a full RV setup. Otherwise, this can give you household capable power for pretty much any task. It’s astounding this is all packed in something you can carry in your car trunk.

I’ve used almost any device I’ve got access to in my home short of my washer and dryer. The PowerHouse 767 has allowed me to go on a long camping trip without wanting any other power source. This kept me and my wife going with a 12-cup coffee maker, hair dryer, electric griddle, and 15-inch fan for three days with zero issues.

We also occasionally power up a strip of LED lights and recharge our phones, portable lanterns, and Thermacell mosquito packs. I mean, I can’t tell you how impressed I am with this battery pack. If you pair this with Anker’s solar panels, you could legit live completely off the grid for months at a time in my mind.

And that’s the intent. The PowerHouse 767 is tuned to support the RV/camping enthusiast. With such, you can literally power most devices you’d want in a mobile home setup, while installed inside the camper. The peak of the PowerHouse’s power, however, is that in a pinch away from shore power at a campsite, the pack can function in this fashion.

The largest power output on the front of the 767 is supposed to function as shore power in an off-grid situation. This TT-30 port can keep the entire van or RV functioning via the output with up to 2400 Watts of total output. This should run the interior fridge, lights, and small appliances with no problem for at least a few days.

Need more power? Look no further than the final port on the back of the PowerHouse 767. This proprietary option can allow you to extend the battery pack by daisy chaining the company’s PowerHouse 760 expansion pack bringing the full capacity from 2048Wh to a whopping 4096Wh.

Charging

The PowerHouse 767 can be charged via a 120-volt plug with the included power adapter or Anker’s solar solution. I wasn’t able to test the solar option but found the quick charging of the wall adapter to be fantastic. You can take the pack from around 10% to 40% in around 30 minutes and the full top of the unit in less than 90 minutes.

I did notice in the docs that you can’t use solar and AC power at the same time to charge. This is a bit of a letdown for those with RV or van conversion aspirations. Having solar while off the grid and shore power while on a campsite would be the preferable setup. Many mobile living solutions will tuck away the PowerHouse 767 in a nook somewhere that may not make unplugging solar to change to shore an easy task each time.

Last, I’d have loved to see at least one of the USB-C ports be dual input/output to top off the power banks via this universal protocol as well. The wall adapter has a proprietary connection from Anker, and while this is available now, you never know about the future. Having a more readily available backup solution your probably already own would have made this a better fit for Anker. Especially when they are also spearheading USB-C power charging solutions on a regular basis.

Conclusion

Anker has nailed the PowerHouse 767 for the nomadic lifestyle. With a compact, although hefty, design, this power-packed battery can serve to keep a lifestyle on the go that resembles almost anything you’d do at home. You can truly live off-grid with all your normal amenities thanks to Anker.

The final hangup for some consumers might be the price. At $2,000 it’s a serious purchase, but I’d argue you’re still getting value. Most other solutions may be cheaper, but they may not offer the versatility or internal capacity of the PowerHouse 767. Add in the solar hookups, TT-30 shore power port, and the fact you can double the total runtime with the expansion pack later if needed, and I think Anker has a clear winner in this category.