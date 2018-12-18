AdLock Review: a convenient way to get rid of ads, no root required

Ads! No matter what you do and where you turn, you can’t seem to escape them. Whether you’re using your desktop or your mobile device, advertisers don’t ever miss a chance to harass you with their latest offers.

Well, the good news is that you have options when it comes to getting rid of ads. There are apps out there which promise to remove ads, so you can get a clean browsing experience.

In this post, we will look at one such app, called AdLock. There’s no shortage of app blockers on the Google Play Store, but be warned that not all of them are as good as they claim to be.

But AdLock it’s quite a different story. It actually works, even if you’re using it on a device that’s not rooted.

The app is free to download and try out (comes with a 14-day trial), but to keep using you’ll have either to register and get 30 more free days or to shed 9 € (or $10.19) / per year. The app is available for Android and Windows.

Setup

As we mentioned above, AdLock does not need rooting to work on your phone. However, the installation process is a bit different when compared to the average apps you used before. For starters, you won’t find the app in the Play Store. Rather, you’ll be required to download it from the official AdLock website.

But before you can actually install it, you will need to enable installation from unknown sources on your device. What’s more, the app will require you to give a series of permissions.

Once you open the app, it will prompt you to enable HTTPS filtering in order to block ads. What this means is that AdLock will then replace websites’ certificates with its own.

Impressions

The app’s main purpose is to remove annoying ads when you’re browsing the web or using any other apps that might contain pop-ups or irritating adware. And AdLock will work its magic to make sure you never have to see them.

Using the app it’s quite simple. Tap on the circular white button to turn on AdLock’s functions and the app will run in the background providing real-time ad-blocking throughout the device.

But the application is not only about removing ads, as AdLock also offer safe browsing, anti-tracking, malware and spyware services. In a world where privacy woes are constantly on the rise, having an app like AdLock on your phone to keep things safe and private might be a very good idea.

What’s more, AdLock has been designed to aid increase speed on your device. Since ads usually take up a lot of bandwidth, a page riddled with ads will have the effect of slowing down your browsing and streaming speeds across the board. But with AdLock installed, browsing tends to get a lot faster.

However, during our time using the software, we did notice some web-pages are blocked outright without any notifications. To get around this, you need to add the sites in question to the exclusion, but that means they won’t be ad-free.

The app also has embedded firewall features that can block unwanted internet access to different applications. You’ll be able to view how much data you saved each time to glance at the app’s main screen.

An energy management option is available in Settings, so that users can conserve battery life with simple control of your internet usage,

Conclusion

All in all, AdLock is a great option for customers looking for an easy-to-use ad blocker. It doesn’t require a rooted device to work, so almost anyone can install and use AdLock. What’s more, it comes bundled with extra features like saving data and offering a safe browsing experience.

In our experience, the app did its job as intended, and we did not run into any specific issues while using it. Except for some web pages being blocked without warning, AdLock worked great and kept us ad-free. But if you’re not OK with adding those websites to the exceptions you can always contact support and they should solve the issue.