Apps Sale review – the simple way to discover which paid apps have gone free & on sale

Everyone wants to save money, whether it’s on phone bills, clothes or simply apps and games. Android developers regularly put apps on sale, or even make them for free for a limited time, to attract more attention. But sometimes you won’t know an app has been discounted until it’s too late.

Fortunately, there are ways to find the latest apps and games on sale. You’ll simply need a monitor app like Apps Sale. You can get it from the Google Play Store for absolutely no cost.

The first time you’re using the app, a set of quick instructions will pop up for your convenience. Although, you probably won’t really need those, because the app is super intuitive to use.

Get access to all the discounted apps

Once inside the app, you basically get a long list of apps that are currently discounted or available for free. The developer also lists the date when the deal is set to expire, which is super convenient. Simply tap on the app in question and you’ll be redirected to the Google Play Store where you can immediately download it.

On top of that, the app also offers you promo codes for particular apps. There’s a dedicated section for that, which you can access by tapping the App Promo codes option in Settings (the hamburger menu in the top left corner). However, you will have to download App Giveaway Pro in order to claim the promo codes. This time it will cost you $0.99.

There’s also a Google+ community around the app. Here you can suggest apps to the developers and they will do their best to get promo codes deals for you. And you can interact with the other members of the community too.

The app can also send you notifications with the top 10 new deals, which you can schedule at a time that is convenient for you. The developers claim they don’t include apps with lower ratings than 4 and during our testing, we didn’t find the statement to be inaccurate.

Bottom line is, we definitely encourage you to give this app a try if you’re looking to save some money on your app purchases.