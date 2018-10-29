Best nine ebook reading apps for Android

Like to read a quick chapter during your morning commute? In that case, you’re probably carrying a Kindle with you every day. But to be fair, with smartphones getting bigger and bigger these days, you don’t even need a Kindle anymore.

Simply install an ebook reading app on your phone and get your ebooks on board your mobile, and you won’t have to carry two devices around.

So for this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best e-reading apps you can download and use on your Android device when you feel like reading a chapter or two.

Moon+Reader

What it is:

An innovative eReader app with tons of functions and support for many ebook formats.

Why we like it:

The app boasts support for epub, mobi, pdf, chm, umd and lots more, so you won’t have to convert your files.

A user-friendly shelf-like interface where you can see all your books and from where you can easily import more files.

Offers direct access to free libraries like Project Guttenberg.

The eReader features a Day/Night mode.

Easily customize your reading experience by adjusting the font size, auto-scrolling mode and speed, or adjusting the brightness.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $4.99.

Download Moon+Reader

Bookari Free eBook Reader

What it is:

Previously known as Mantano Reader, Bookari is one of the most popular eReaders out there which also offers a discovery option.

Why we like it:

The app acts as a discovery tool, letting you browse the pre-configured bookstores, OPDS in-browser catalogues, or websites you have added manually.

Bookari lets you synchronize your library across devices, so you can easily switch between your phone and tablet and find your reading positions, bookmarks and more in place.

Allows you to search for books via quick access filters like tags, authors and rating.

Supports popular ebook formats like epub or pdf, but not mobi.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $5.49.

Download Bookari

Prestigio eReader

What it is:

A super-friendly eReader with Material Design which lets you keep all your books in one place, read, as well as discover new material.

Why we like it:

An intuitive and aesthetically pleasing user interface that allows you to easily scan your device for specific files.

Comes with different themes for the shelf.

The app has an in-built dictionary.

There’s also a store which you can browse which contains a Free section.

You can customize your reading experience by choosing your favorite, font type, size and style.

Offers support for a wide range of ebook formats including epub, html, mobi, pdf, fb2 and lots more.

Tired of reading? The app also has a Text-to-Speech function that will read out to you.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $2.99.

Download Prestigio eReader

AIReader

What it is:

A simple yet powerful eBook reader for Android that includes quite a lot of features.

Why we like it:

The app lets you open and load one book at the time and provides easy access to customization tools. Readers have the option of changing the font style, size or color, as well as margins and spacing. Screen rotation is also supported.

The Actions tab includes a Dictionary option, Autoscroll and Text-to-Speech.

AIReader supports a large number of reading formats including text, epub, html, doc, mobi and prc.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $9.72.

Download AIReader

FullReader

What it is:

A featured-packed eReader app with a visually pleasing user-interface that will help you get out the most of your library.

Why we like it:

One of the few eReading apps out there that offers support for more “exotic” formats like DjVu, odt, rar, 7z and even MP3 for audiobooks.

Offers integration with Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive, so you can sync books between several devices.

The app offers all the customization tools you need for a perfect reading experience. But it has some extra, like the built-in translator.

Users can set quick access to certain functions or tools.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $7.99.

Download FullReader

PocketBook Reader

What it is:

A fun eReader app with a beautiful interface and a unique floating customization menu.

Why we like it:

The unique customization menu which appears as a floating circle each time you open a book. Easily change the font size, text or background color and much more.

The app also supports audiobook and has a Text-to-Speech function, so if your eyes are tired you can simply switch to the audio option.

Among the few eReading apps out there that also comes equipped with a built-in ISBN Scanner.

Completely add-free!

Download PocketBook Reader

ReadEra

What it is:

A practical eReader app that automatically detects all the books and documents present on your device.

Why we like it:

ReadEra is very easy-to-use. The app auto-populates your shelf with the books and documents available on your device. It also lets you edit the font color, size or style, as well as line spacing and text alignment right from the reading window.

You can neatly organize your documents and books by author and series. There’s also the option to add files to the collection: To Read, Have Read and Favorites.

It’s completely ad-free!

Download ReadEra

Media365 Book Reader

What it is:

An eReading app that also doubles as a publishing platform for authors who want to get their names out there.

Why we like it:

Features a refreshing and vivid green theme

Includes a practical eReader function that supports all types of formats including comic book formats.

Offers a customizable reading experience by letting you choose from multiple font sizes and types, adjust brightness and page orientation.

Has a Discover tab where you can get and read free eBooks for free.

Authors can publish their work and start making money.

Note: Free to download. Subscription up to $4.99.

Download Media365 Book Reader

EBookDroid

What it is:

A full-featured reader app capable of displaying just about any book format you might happen to throw at it including Amazon’s AZW ebook format.

Why we like it:

Comes with a highly customizable document viewer that lets you adjust View Mode Settings, as well as Screen Orientation and more.

The app is specially designed to support DJVU and PDF files, but you can use it to view a ton of other documents.

The app comes with external dictionary support and offers access to OPDS catalogues like Project Gutenberg.

Download EBookDroid

