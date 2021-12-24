Botworld Adventure game review

Botworld Adventure is a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) by Featherweight. You will play as one of 4 species: cats, dogs, buffalo, or lizards.

Explore the beautiful and diverse world to collect rare scrap and discover new bots. Search through new environments to discover the secrets hidden in Botworld.

This game uses a strategic battle system to take on your enemies. It will be up to you to level up and use each bot’s unique abilities. Assemble the ultimate team by discovering, building, and collecting rare and powerful bots.

Listen or watch our review of Botworld Adventure to see why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.