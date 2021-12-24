Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Botworld Adventure game review

3.4
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Botworld Adventure is a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) by Featherweight. You will play as one of 4 species: cats, dogs, buffalo, or lizards. Explore the beautiful and diverse world to collect rare scrap and discover new bots.  Search through new environments to discover the secrets hidden in Botworld. This game uses a strategic battle system to take on your enemies. It will be up to you to level up and use each bot's unique abilities. Assemble the ultimate team by discovering, building, and collecting rare and powerful bots. 
By Scott Webster

Botworld Adventure is a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) by Featherweight. You will play as one of 4 species: cats, dogs, buffalo, or lizards.

Explore the beautiful and diverse world to collect rare scrap and discover new bots.  Search through new environments to discover the secrets hidden in Botworld.

This game uses a strategic battle system to take on your enemies. It will be up to you to level up and use each bot’s unique abilities. Assemble the ultimate team by discovering, building, and collecting rare and powerful bots.

Listen or watch our review of Botworld Adventure to see why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLhaeoY5-rg

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

