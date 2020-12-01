Calendar.AI – Now with a 7 day free trial! (Review)

Life is hectic. Sometimes there’s no other way to describe it. From work to kids, keeping a solid schedule is tough. Calendar.AI wants to help you find some order in that appointment book with its new mobile app. And now Calendar.AI is offering a free 7 day trial with unlimited enriched business insights into your meetings. You’ll discover everything you need to know about the people and companies you meet with.

Bringing it all together

Calendar.Ai is a calendar app that syncs all your shared accounts into one, simple interface. From your personal Gmail to your work inbox, you can streamline your day into a single app.

This includes social sites like Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as well. These integrations offer you real-time updates of your clients before you head into a meeting. No rush to see what company or background information in the blitz to an interview. You have it all right there.

It’s worth noting the contact insights of socials are not available in the free tier. (More on pricing later.)

It’s about the schedule

Arguably the most impressive thing about Calendar.Ai is the Smart Scheduling. With this feature, you can set times of the week that you aren’t currently tasked with and send invites to other attendees. This gives them up-to-date time slots for you to meet and then they make a choice.

Once the other invitee selects a block of time, you get a notification to confirm. Then all recipients get a new ping to the meeting details. It’s a truly clever way to avoid the back of forth of “well I can’t do now, but I have two hours on these three days next week”. No email tag, just one invite with all your available options.

Conferencing is there, too

Another great feature in the current climate is Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams integration. If you link your account, the Calendar.Ai will pull in the respective calls you currently have scheduled.

Again, this makes Calendar.Ai a great tool to mitigate your plethora of apps. No worries about which contacts are using each video call platform. Just open Calendar.Ai and select the call link and you will launch the appropriate app.

Pricing

The free tier of Calendar.Ai from the Google Play Store gets you many of the features out fo the box, such multiple accounts, and Smart Scheduling. However, to get many of the extensions like social contacts, etc. you’ll have to upgrade to Premium at $4.17 per month (billed annually at $49.99). Premium still limits contacts and company insights to just 30 accounts.

To unlock unlimited features, you’ll need to step it up one more notch to Pro. This moves your total cost per month to $8.75 per month ($104.99 annually). Pro gives you access to all your companies and contacts insights and 365 days of searchable data.

Conclusion

Calendar.Ai is a great option for the power broker who’s tied to their calendar and contacts. With multiple accounts, contact and company insights, and additional extensions of sister app Calls.Ai, Calendar.Ai is a must-have. You can download the app today at the Google Play Store. As mentioned, pricing does play a role, but let us know what you think of this great app in the comments.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.