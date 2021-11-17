Ever wondered what it would be like to run your own independent wrestling organization? That’s exactly what you get with 80s Mania Wrestling Returns. Hear what Scott thinks of the free-to-play wrestling simulator in this episode.
Start out as an independent wrestling promoter who puts on shows at churches and bingo halls and work your way up the ranks. Build the best card, develop your babyface and heel personas, sell merch, and more!
Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.