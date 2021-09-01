Fans of disc golf have no shortage of options when it comes to mobile apps and games. With a seemingly endless number of titles to choose from, it can often be tough to find the right one.

Up for review today we take a look at Disc Golf Rival, a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

App Name : Disc Golf Rival

: Disc Golf Rival Developer: GR Sports

Description

With more than 100 courses to play, you won’t set out on your own to see how well you do on a 9-hole or 18-hole game. Instead, you’ll play in head-to-head matches over one randomly determined hole. You’ll be paired up against another real-world player and attempt to beat them to earn rewards like better discs or upgrades to your existing gear.

A fun time-waster that you can pick up and put down at your own pace, the game does its best to bring you back again and again. Thanks to coins and gems and treasure chests you’ll surely be revisiting on a regular basis. Oh, and then there are plenty of notifications to make sure you don’t forget about the game.

Features

Play against Facebook friends

Head-to-head matches against real-world players

Free to play with in-app purchases available

Gifts and incentives to hook players

Check out the podcast below to hear our review of the game!