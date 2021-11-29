We’re big fans of games that are easy to pick up but difficult to put down. Casual titles, games that can be played over a few minutes, and those which have high replay value are some of our favorites.

Hyperforma, from HeroCraft, looks to be one of those types of games, at least based on the screen shots and first glance videos. How does it stand up? Check out the embedded podcast below to see what Luke thinks of the game. Available in both free and paid versions, it’s based on the works of William Gibson, Peter Watts, and others with cyberspace and distinct perspectives of civilization.