ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

3.8
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury. The game is available from the Play Store for $4.99. You play Kathy, a journalism major who sets out to investigate the death of her grandfather. Follow the trail of clues to unravel the mystery and help Kathy come to terms with her own past. This investigative thriller allows you to collect clues and make deductions, analyze evidence, interrogate suspects, and solve cryptic puzzles. The director's cut extends the original story, adds 700 new lines of dialogue, updates the character animations and movements, features an expanded soundtrack, and adds several new areas to explore. Listen to our review.
By Luke Gaul

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury. The game is available from the Play Store for $4.99. You play Kathy, a journalism major who sets out to investigate the death of her grandfather. Follow the trail of clues to unravel the mystery and help Kathy come to terms with her own past.

This investigative thriller allows you to:

  • collect clues and make deductions
  • analyze evidence
  • interrogate suspects
  • solve cryptic puzzles.

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut extends the original story, adds 700 new lines of dialogue, updates the character animations and movements, features an expanded soundtrack, and adds several new areas to explore. Listen to our review below.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Luke Gaul

