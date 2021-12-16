Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury. The game is available from the Play Store for $4.99. You play Kathy, a journalism major who sets out to investigate the death of her grandfather. Follow the trail of clues to unravel the mystery and help Kathy come to terms with her own past.

This investigative thriller allows you to:

collect clues and make deductions

analyze evidence

interrogate suspects

solve cryptic puzzles.

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut extends the original story, adds 700 new lines of dialogue, updates the character animations and movements, features an expanded soundtrack, and adds several new areas to explore. Listen to our review below.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.