There are plenty of options when it comes to Sudoku games in the Play Store, and more than a few have the name Killer Sudoku. What makes the version from Easybrain any different; is it even worth looking into?
Is there something specific that makes this one “killer” or does it change the way the game is played? There are plenty of questions that need to be answered.
Find out what Scott thinks of this one by listening to the embedded podcast below.
Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.