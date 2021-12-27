Kingdom Two Crowns game review

Kingdom Two Crowns is a strategy game developed by Raw Fury. It is available at the Google Play Store for $6.99. This game has you play as a monarch who must get loyal followers, build their kingdom and protect it from evildoers.

This game features a single-player campaign mode as well as a cooperative mode. There are a variety of environments to explore, each requiring a different strategy to be successful. Listen to our review to see our detailed review of Kingdom Two Crowns.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.