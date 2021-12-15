Mega Man X DiVE review

Mega Man X DiVE is the latest chapter in the Mega Man X games. This free-to-play game was created by NebulaJoy. Play as either X or Zero and take on the internet world known as “Deep Log”. This game features all of the dashes, jumps, busters, and sabers that you expect from a Mega Man game. Mega Man X DiVE allows your character to learn new skills by defeating bosses. For the first time in the series, you can tackle levels by playing co-op with a friend. There is also a versus mode to show off your character and take on other people. Find out if this game is a worthy addition to your list of games to play.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.