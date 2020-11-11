App Review: MyWallApp

One of the easiest ways to show your personality flair is to change the smartphone wallpaper. Personally, I have a small stable of favorites that I rotate through on a regular basis. However, I’m always open to find a new look and feel for my Android home screen.

While there are plenty of ways to go about downloading your own wallpapers from sources, it’s often easier to install an app that collects and curates them. One such app, MyWallApp, looks to make finding and setting quality wallpapers a breeze.

Simple layout and design

I can’t stand an app that can’t get out of its own way, but MyWallApp has done a great job of understanding that it’s offering a simple service. Likewise, the app has a minimal layout with wallpapers separated by categories.

You can choose the segment that you like and you’re then presented with anywhere from 10 to 200 options of background for each. Now, to be honest, many of these are just color variants of the same design, but it’s still a ton of options to customize your phone wallpaper.

You have some options

Not only can you quickly find a new background image, but you have some tweaks to how you use them. Want to just have it on the main home screen? Check. Need it to fill your lock screen and main page? Done.

You can even choose the alignment you prefer. The menu option offers to align left, center, and right. This comes in handy when you have a great wallpaper with several elements. IF you have a specific region you want to always be in the frame, you can make that happen in most instances.

Favorite sync

Another plus for MyWallApp is that you can use your Google account to favorite items and then sync them across devices. No need to sort through the app again to find that background you love when you log into your tablet (do we still use tablets?). Just hit the heart icon on the MyWallApp while using the Google sync and it will be on your favorite menu on all devices.

Can Go Premium

There are currently over 800 more wallpapers to choose from if you want to upgrade to a premium account with MyWallApp. This offers a $1.50 buy-in to help support the squad behind the magic for the app.

Solid Wallpaper App

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of wallpaper apps in the Google Play Store. Despite the noise, MyWallApp deserves a shot to be installed on your Android phone. Smooth performance and simple options make this one a no-brainer to at least give a test run and maybe even become a premium member.

MyWallApp is available for free from the Google Play Store.